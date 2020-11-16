Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mat Chat Monday: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

Not doing great? Great! That means you’re human. Here’s a reminder why that’s okay.

At MYXfitness, we’re in the business of providing smarter, simpler ways to healthy and happy. But what about the not-so-great days — or months? Putting a smile on your face and your best foot forward all the time is not only unrealistic, it can be downright bad for your mental and physical health.

Many of us feel pressure from well-meaning friends, family, co-workers — even society as a whole — to “live your best life” and “be your best self” every day, in every way, all the time. That’s why MYX Coaches Donna Scro Samori (@donnas26) and Jesse Barton (@fit_jab) got together to support each other around “just” being human, and trade some tips about the practices they put in place in their daily lives to try to let go of the tyranny of perfectionism.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

