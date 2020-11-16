Mat Chat Monday: It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

At MYXfitness, we’re in the business of providing smarter, simpler ways to healthy and happy. But what about the not-so-great days — or months? Putting a smile on your face and your best foot forward all the time is not only unrealistic, it can be downright bad for your mental and physical health.

Many of us feel pressure from well-meaning friends, family, co-workers — even society as a whole — to “live your best life” and “be your best self” every day, in every way, all the time. That’s why MYX Coaches Donna Scro Samori (@donnas26) and Jesse Barton (@fit_jab) got together to support each other around “just” being human, and trade some tips about the practices they put in place in their daily lives to try to let go of the tyranny of perfectionism.