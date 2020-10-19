Mat Chat Monday: Gut Check Alert!

At MYXfitness, we provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for every body. As coaches and technologists, we’re game to tackle subjects big and small, scientific and a little more mysterious. That’s why we got together for this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation about gut health: It’s mysterious to most, but there’s great science behind a great gut.

MYX Coach Jesse Barton (@fit_jab) is an NASM-certified personal trainer, yoga teacher, kickboxing instructor, and run coach with a Masters in psychology. Whoa! That’s a lot. But even though she comes at health and fitness from every angle, the whole “gut health” thing was still a bit of a mystery to her. Her probiotic has her feeling good, but is there more to this story? That’s a big “YES,” says nutritionist Drew Mulvey. Your gut goes from your mouth to, well, the other end, and impacts everything from mood to immunity, and more. So, treating it right is essential.