Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mat Chat Monday: Gut Check Alert!

We’ve cracked the code on why everyone’s talking about our “guts.” Turns out, it’s a thing.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

At MYXfitness, we provide smarter, simpler ways to healthier, happier lives for every body. As coaches and technologists, we’re game to tackle subjects big and small, scientific and a little more mysterious. That’s why we got together for this quick Mat Chat Monday conversation about gut health: It’s mysterious to most, but there’s great science behind a great gut.

MYX Coach Jesse Barton (@fit_jab) is an NASM-certified personal trainer, yoga teacher, kickboxing instructor, and run coach with a Masters in psychology. Whoa! That’s a lot. But even though she comes at health and fitness from every angle, the whole “gut health” thing was still a bit of a mystery to her. Her probiotic has her feeling good, but is there more to this story? That’s a big “YES,” says nutritionist Drew Mulvey. Your gut goes from your mouth to, well, the other end, and impacts everything from mood to immunity, and more. So, treating it right is essential.

    The Team at MYXfitness, dedicated to providing healthier, happier lives for every body

    MYXfitness is on a mission to revolutionize health and wellness by pairing technology with expert coaching to make the benefits of fitness accessible, and fun. Their complete, science-backed workout system for body and mind helps people with full lives stay on track and achieve their fitness goals — simply, affordably, and from the comfort of their own homes, on demand. Their Mat Chat Monday video series on Thrive Global is an extension of their dedication to creating healthier, happier lives for every body by exploring holistic wellbeing from every angle. To learn more about MYX, visit their website, myxfitness.com. You can also follow MYX on Instagram, and subscribe to their weekly blog, The Bright Side.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Mat Chat Monday: Eat Your Colors to Boost Your Immunity

    by The Team at MYXfitness
    Community//

    “Listen to your gut and run your gut by the experts.” with April Koh and Akemi Sue Fisher

    by Akemi Sue Fisher
    Community//

    Mat Chat Monday: Exercise Your Body to Optimize Your Mind

    by The Team at MYXfitness

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.