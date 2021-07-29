Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mask On, Mask Off

During the pandemic, when I didn’t dare venture very far from home, I took to visiting a small gift shop in my neighborhood. Whenever I friend or family member had an occasion that needed celebrating, I would purchase a small item to mail to them so they would know I was thinking of them. As a sign of the times, I also purchased a couple of fashionable masks and a lanyard to secure a mask around my neck, much like people over 40 do with their reading glasses. It won’t do to misplace them or not have them to put on when you need them.

As a country we are venturing out more these days. Since becoming vaccinated I’ve worn a mask during an airline trip across the country, but mostly, especially outside, we’ve been going without masks. The future was beginning to look a bit hopeful towards this newfound freedom until we learned that COVID has not been standing still, or going away, especially in parts of the country where most people have not been vaccinated. And we learn that the more chance it has to spread among different communities, the more chance it has to mutate and eventually threaten the effectiveness of current vaccines.


It seems impossible to predict where this is all going as we try to reinvent our work and our lives. Which of the software programs that I’m paying for monthly will I continue to need? Should I use last year’s flight credit for another trip to see my granddaughter? Though I long for some of the certainty of my pre-pandemic life, I’m especially grateful these days that I practice improvisation. Many decisions seem to be coming down to maintaining the flexibility of “yes, and,” and the agility to zig and zag.


We only need to look to this year’s Olympics to see the effect of all this uncertainty – the not knowing what to expect and where things are headed. Masking and not masking are constantly happening, as are COVID threats and outbreaks, and competitors being unable to compete because of them. Seeing US gymnastic superstar Simone Biles withdraw from competition for her own safety after stumbling and falling, and tennis star Naomi Osaka, after her moment of glory lighting the Olympic torch, defeated in the third round of competition, we can be grateful that these athletes have escaped serious injury.

Though disappointment is great, when recovered, they will have the option to compete another day.
Many swimmers haven’t performed as well as expected, though some competitors felt that the 2020 Olympics’ year delay has been favorable to their development. I like to focus on those athletes, like Biles’s teammates who met the unexpected challenge and carried on, with their captain’s encouragement but without her skills, to earn the team a Silver medal.


As I move towards the end of summer, I’m gonna make sure that a mask stays connected to that lanyard around my neck so I can respond in the moment and on the spot with what’s needed for me to remain a good citizen, a good neighbor and a healthy grandmother.

    Sheila K Collins, PhD, Speaker, Author, Coach & Consultant at Sheila K Collins, PhD

    Sheila K. Collins believes that life’s toughest challenges call us out to discover our better selves. In facing such challenges as grief, loss, illness, death of a loved one, or large scale losses such as fires, floods, and pandemics, we become who we truly are. Her writing, keynote speaking, and improvisational artist performances, contain thought-provoking discoveries of ways to deal with the tough challenges life asks of us so that we become stronger and more resilient from having met them.

    Her award-winning book, Warrior Mother: Fierce Love, Unbearable Loss and the Rituals that Heal tells of her journeys with two of her three adult children and her best friend through their life-threatening illnesses and deaths and of the rituals that helped her family to heal. Using her background as a social work professor, therapist, and performance artist, Dr. Collins demonstrates in her presentations, workshops, and writing how art-based tools have helped her and can help others get through life’s toughest challenges.

    Sheila currently directs the Wing & A Prayer Pittsburgh Players, an InterPlay-based improvisational performance troupe whose mission is to assist arts and human service organizations in achieving their noble purposes. In collaboration with community nonprofits, the group has developed programs and performances to address such tough topics as ending the stigma of mental illness, changing the race dance, and saying No More to gender violence. She travels nationally and internationally assisting individuals and organizations to tell their stories in trans-forming ways. Her blog Dancing With Everything is on her website https://sheilakcollins.com/

     

