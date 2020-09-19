I was introduced to the Thrive ZP Challenge through previous grand champion, Donny Brashears. I got really inspired by watching his success and I knew that it could make a huge difference to me too. I focused on nutrition first. I cut out sugar and processed snack foods. I increased the amount of fruits, veggies and lean proteins I ate throughout the week. I did Whole 30. Once I saw some success with my Better Food Choices, I was encouraged to be more active. So far, I have lost 60 pounds. Now I set a daily step count and give myself a Better Choice point for every set of 5,000 steps I take. It’s kept me connected with my brother and we compete to see who can be more active each day. I am always getting after him to exercise more.

From not eating out, I was able to pay off my truck and save $15,000.

Since starting the Thrive ZP Challenge, I’ve lost 60 pounds.

I have been focused on being more active and getting in 10,000 steps a day.

I have always been focused on my finances, but this year I have been able to pay off my truck, complete several home improvement projects, pay off some credit card debt, and save over $15,000! I can now plan for a future where I am financially independent. There have been so many positive changes, but the biggest realization is how unhealthy my eating habits were and how far I have come. I know now that I have the power to make much Better Choices, and I can only look forward to making more along the way. The Thrive ZP Challenge gave me accountability, and that gives me peace.

—Marty Perry, Distribution Center #7078; Ellwood, IL; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Mary Perry, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.