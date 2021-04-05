‘Marketing Moves’ and ‘Mintshint’ founder Chirag Alawadhi Says If You Give Up Means You Never Wanted It

Real success is the struggle, pain, overcoming fears and obstacles throughout life. Stories of those who have it far worse tell us that the body, both physically and mentally, can be taken to great depths. This hits home and we begin to believe amazing things can happen if you don’t give up. The reality and sad truth is we, at some point, give up because our belief systems have diminished for some reason as we embark on our journey.

Chirag Alawadhi is one of the substantial names in the entrepreneurship and digital marketing industry. He has tackled most of the operose and formidable projects in the field of digital marketing. 26 year old Chirag Alawadhi founder of digital marketing company ‘Marketing Moves’ and media news company ‘MintShint’ has seen all the ups and downs in his career to reach the position he is in right now. It was toilsome and intricate for Chirag to gain all the harmony he has today.

People will give you thousand of reason to live life in negativity and to give up on your dreams. Will you hear those voices and believe those views?

Chiraga says the choice is yours. But there is another voice inside your heart that will tell you; You are a masterpiece. You can do whatever you want. You can fulfil your impossible dreams. Just don’t give up on your dream. Your victory is closer than you think. Keep going & keep moving. You are at the end of the tunnel. All the pain you have been you will get double the success.

Life will for sure bring many ups and downs in your life, will bring struggle problems and various issues but it’s completely on you whether you want to stand and fight or you want to give up and live your entire life regretting, The major difference between successful people and normal people is their mentality.

Do you have Never giving up mentality or do You give up easily? As it says Falling down is not the problem but not getting up after that fall is actually the problem, Be like a child, never give up/not giving up, have that curiosity in You, which never allows you to give up easily, Chirag quoted.