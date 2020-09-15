Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft on the Importance of Spiritual Wellness During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Spiritual health is an integral part of the seven dimensions of wellness. During this pandemic, when maintaining fitness and health is more difficult than ever, spiritual wellness has gained a significant amount of attention for its importance. Most people aim to live life with purpose and meaning. When such a purpose is achieved, harmony is brought to everyday life. There are many ways to achieve spiritual wellbeing.

Marc Ravenscroft explores the ways in which you can achieve spiritual wellbeing

Spiritual wellness involves the purposes, beliefs, and values that a person has within themselves. Your value system dictates a lot about your personality. There are different mediums through which you can achieve spiritual wellbeing. Some of them include:

Explore within you: To explore your spiritual nature, you have to ask yourself questions about who you are in order to find your own meaning. What are the things that you value most? You have to look deep within yourself. Such insightfulness will help you find fulfillment from within.

Explore deeper meaning: You need to analyze the patterns of occurrences and traumas in your life. Looking for deeper meaning in your personal history will help you gain control over your destiny (even with all the uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic). By practicing self-awareness, you will be one step closer to achieving a happy and healthy life.

Express yourself: To maintain a focused mind, consultation is important. Speak to someone you trust and tell them what you are going through. By keeping things inside, you will suffer in silence. If you don’t have anyone you feel comfortable speaking with, try journaling. Treat your notebook like your closest confidante. Such a practice will help you think clearly and move forward during this pandemic.

Yoga: Yoga is a powerful physical practice of movement that can reduce physical pain and emotional distress. During the pandemic, you can utilize your free time to practice yoga. It serves many purposes, from reducing stress to lowering blood pressure, reducing fatigue, boosting your immune system, and more. You can figure out practice on your own, or you can follow guidance from youtube. There are also many yoga studios now offering classes online.

Meeting people: Socializing is so important. We are a social species. We need a community for personal wellbeing. Take time with your friends and family and rely on them for comfort. Marc Ravenscroft shares that keeping in touch can do wonders for both your mind and body. You can still be connected while practicing social distancing guidelines. Connecting with others will help you connect better with yourself. In the long run, maintaining such connections can ensure your overall wellness.

Maintain a positive outlook: Once you start seeing things in a more positive light, you can practice self-acceptance more truthfully. Stressing over every little thing can have a detrimental impact on your health. By eliminating the negative thoughts that poison your mind, you can re-frame how you think and approach stressful situations amid a global pandemic.

Spiritual wellbeing is not just for practitioners of religion. It has to do with your value system in general. Along with your physical and emotional health, paying attention to your spiritual health is equally crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.