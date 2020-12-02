The outspread of the coronavirus has changed lives globally. The majority of the people are confining themselves to their homes due to the norms of social distancing. The new normal has brought about a change in how people work and go out in public places. New habits, such as using sanitizers, wearing masks, and frequent washing of hands, are adopted by one and all.

Initially, many studies pointed out that wearing a surgical mask is not enough to protect people from the virus, and wearing them consistently, can increase respiratory issues among individuals. After a lot of research, scientists have concluded that masks should be an integral part of an individual’s outfit. It helps prevent transmission and thereby acts as a lifesaver.

Learn the basics of using a mask – Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft

• Wash your hands with soap before you wear a mask and after you take it off.

• Position your mask in a way that it gives full coverage, including your nose, mouth, and chin area.

• Make sure you do not touch the mask while you are wearing it.

• Do not share your mask with others.

• Use a fabric mask for daily wear.

• Surgical masks are for those having an existing medical condition or when you expose yourself to a crowded place.

• If you are working in a hospital or a health care center where there is an exposure to COVID19 patients, a surgical mask is essential for you.

Here are a few benefits of wearing a face covering:

Prevents transmission of COVID 19 virus

The transmission of the virus during the pandemic occurs mainly through droplets expelled from the wearer’s mouth. Thus, covering your face will protect you and others from the respiratory pathogen getting communicated from one person to another. It is beneficial to both the one wearing a mask and the others who might get affected by it.

You can prevent asymptotic conditions from spreading

Studies have revealed that the symptoms of the novel coronavirus are only seen 14 days after contracting it. Moreover, many people have asymptotic conditions and may not be aware that they are carrying the virus. Taking precautions and wearing masks is the only option to prevent silent transmission of the infection.

The universal use of masks can minimize community spread

Many places have witnessed the community spread of the virus, where people cannot locate the source that infects them. According to Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft, community transmission cases are difficult to monitor since the virus’s presence is visible, but the origin is unknown. Therefore, everyone must wear a mask at all times so that there is no risk of transmission, particularly from those who are unaware of their symptoms.

Face covering is for the protection of others and not only you

When an individual wears a mask, they create a physical barrier between himself and others. When you cough or sneeze in public and are using a face mask, you avoid spreading germs to others even if you have not contracted the virus. Face coverings also minimize the deposit of respiratory pathogens to surfaces that others may contact.

Taking other precautions is also mandatory

In addition to the use of face-covering, health centers also advise being vigilant regarding other measures. People must follow social distancing and include the use of sanitizers, hand washing as a part of their routine. Wearing a mask is futile unless you accompany it with other measures. Avoid touching everything when you go out to public places. It is also essential to maintain hygiene while using and storing masks.