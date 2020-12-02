Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft explains the significance of using face masks to combat COVID 19

The outspread of the coronavirus has changed lives globally. The majority of the people are confining themselves to their homes due to the norms of social distancing. The new normal has brought about a change in how people work and go out in public places. New habits, such as using sanitizers, wearing masks, and frequent […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The outspread of the coronavirus has changed lives globally. The majority of the people are confining themselves to their homes due to the norms of social distancing. The new normal has brought about a change in how people work and go out in public places. New habits, such as using sanitizers, wearing masks, and frequent washing of hands, are adopted by one and all.

Initially, many studies pointed out that wearing a surgical mask is not enough to protect people from the virus, and wearing them consistently, can increase respiratory issues among individuals. After a lot of research, scientists have concluded that masks should be an integral part of an individual’s outfit. It helps prevent transmission and thereby acts as a lifesaver.

Learn the basics of using a mask – Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft

•   Wash your hands with soap before you wear a mask and after you take it off.

•   Position your mask in a way that it gives full coverage, including your nose, mouth, and chin area.

•   Make sure you do not touch the mask while you are wearing it.

•   Do not share your mask with others.

•   Use a fabric mask for daily wear.

• Surgical masks are for those having an existing medical condition or when you expose yourself to a crowded place.

•   If you are working in a hospital or a health care center where there is an exposure to COVID19 patients, a surgical mask is essential for you.

Here are a few benefits of wearing a face covering:

Prevents transmission of COVID 19 virus

The transmission of the virus during the pandemic occurs mainly through droplets expelled from the wearer’s mouth. Thus, covering your face will protect you and others from the respiratory pathogen getting communicated from one person to another. It is beneficial to both the one wearing a mask and the others who might get affected by it.

You can prevent asymptotic conditions from spreading

Studies have revealed that the symptoms of the novel coronavirus are only seen 14 days after contracting it. Moreover, many people have asymptotic conditions and may not be aware that they are carrying the virus. Taking precautions and wearing masks is the only option to prevent silent transmission of the infection.

The universal use of masks can minimize community spread

Many places have witnessed the community spread of the virus, where people cannot locate the source that infects them. According to Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft, community transmission cases are difficult to monitor since the virus’s presence is visible, but the origin is unknown. Therefore, everyone must wear a mask at all times so that there is no risk of transmission, particularly from those who are unaware of their symptoms.

Face covering is for the protection of others and not only you

When an individual wears a mask, they create a physical barrier between himself and others. When you cough or sneeze in public and are using a face mask, you avoid spreading germs to others even if you have not contracted the virus. Face coverings also minimize the deposit of respiratory pathogens to surfaces that others may contact.

Taking other precautions is also mandatory

In addition to the use of face-covering, health centers also advise being vigilant regarding other measures. People must follow social distancing and include the use of sanitizers, hand washing as a part of their routine. Wearing a mask is futile unless you accompany it with other measures. Avoid touching everything when you go out to public places. It is also essential to maintain hygiene while using and storing masks.

    Marc Ravenscroft, leading

    Marc Ravenscroft is a veteran Sales Leader with expertise in leading and promoting revenue growth.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Marc Ravenscroft
    Community//

    Marc Mitchell Ravenscroft: Boosting Immunity to Protect Yourself Against COVID-19

    by Marc Ravenscroft
    Mask
    Community//

    Wearing a mask during a pandemic – Facts that help you make a better choice

    by Jonah Engler
    Gargonia/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Why It’s Smart to Wear a Face Mask (Yes, That Includes Kids!)

    by Harvey Karp

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.