Manuel Suarez: “Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top”

It is said that “Opportunities don’t present themselves. You create them”. This quote is amply evident in the success story of Manuel Suarez. By virtue of his accomplishments, he has become a name to reckon with within the digital marketing industry. Manuel has given wings to many small businesses, start-ups, and enterprises and has helped them scale & grow their businesses.

Manuel Suarez owns Attention Grabbing Media, a full-service marketing agency based out of Largo, Florida. He was an average student during his school days and a fierce tennis player. Unfortunately, getting in with the wrong crowd led him down a dark path.

Living in constant hardship made him realize that he did not want to continue the way he was going. Financially, he was struggling and knew he needed to make a change. That’s when he discovered his passion for marketing.

Within a few short years, his hard work and dedication paid off when he founded Attention Grabbing Media (AGM). Today, his company has scaled immensely and has grown to over 90 employees. They help brands expand their online presence and create effective strategies to take their business to new heights.

He has much grander plans for his company’s advancements into the future. His consistent and persistent nature has established him as one of the top professionals in marketing. He claims to “Never stop believing in all that you are capable of, as even when you are in your darkest moments, there is still the opportunity for you to be successful.”