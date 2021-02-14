Manthan Dudeja Share Tips On How To Be Productive Working From Home

Did you know that the environment in which you work greatly influences your quality and productivity in the home office? What many people do not know is that the organization and look of a space not only fulfil aesthetic functions but also have important psychological effects that influence performance.

Issues such as quantity and distribution of furniture in office design , lighting and external noise are just some of the elements that must be taken into account when assessing the best way to combine your work environment with greater productivity at home .

As a result, Manthan Dudeja have put together some home office productivity tips to make it easier for you to reach your goals. Are you interested? So check it out right now and read on!

Focus On Functional Furniture

In an office it is normal for furniture to occupy most of the space. Tables, chairs, cabinets, among others, can end up cluttering your space no matter how big it is.

Therefore, when furnishing your office, choose a few pieces of furniture and give preference to those that are functional, that is, that fulfil one or more practical functions in the environment to increase productivity in the home office.

An example is a table. Why have a separate table and chest of drawers when you can have both in one piece of furniture? And if more than one person uses the office, why not use the same one with each person sitting on opposite sides or ends?

In today’s market, innovations in design have made the optimization of the workspace a much simpler activity with options that are both functional and that value the aesthetic aspect of the environment.

Start right now to rethink the need for furniture in your office and always look for alternatives that are useful and that help productivity at home.

Enjoy Vertical Space

Yes, the use of shelves seems like an obvious tip, but many people completely forget to take advantage of the vertical space of a room and end up stuffing all objects in corners and drawers.

If your workspace is small, bet on shelves with built-in support, as they take up less space than those that require a French hand.

However, if the idea is to align organization and productivity in the home office with a more neat decoration, look for French hands with a style that matches your office. If chosen well, they can completely change the look of a room.

Another important tip when it comes to the shelf is to try to place similar objects next to each other, such as similarly shaped folders and stacks of paper.

Combining similar elements at visible points in the room increases the sense of organization and cleanliness, which certainly reflects on how to be productive working from home.

Choose Your Lighting Sources Well

The lighting has an aesthetic and functional role in their work environment. Even if you don’t receive visits in your office, the way you use lighting has important psychological effects on home office productivity .

Having a large entrance of natural light, for example, not only gives a feeling of greater space but also reduces the tiredness of the views.

Therefore, when thinking about a work environment, always try to use that room that receives more natural light. However, if this is not possible in the space you have available, look for lamps and lamps that replicate sunlight.

For those with special needs for the views, it is worthwhile to consult a specialist and see what is the best type of light for the office, especially if your job requires some thorough reading or analysis or spend a lot of time looking at the computer screen.

Take Care Of Your Physical Health

Many people spend a lot of time working and don’t even pay attention to issues like posture. For those who work seated, an ergonomic chair and a footrest are essential to be able to carry out their activities in the correct posture and avoid back problems.

Seats must be padded and the correct height of the chair is between 37 cm and 50 cm and must be adjusted according to the user’s needs. Another way to take care of your physical health at work is to exercise lightly regularly.

Also keep free space on the floor of your office so that you can exercise, relax and stretch throughout your day.