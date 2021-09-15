Managing Your Mental Health During the Pandemic – Essential Guidelines by Peter DeCaprio

The world is constantly tossing between lockdowns and moving out. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak hasn’t been kind to people. In 2020, it resulted in massive death and infection rates. Even though the vaccination drive is occurring successfully globally, there is still chances of the virus infection. If you tune in to the news, you will find updates and articles that talk about the increasing infection rates. No one still can say with certainty when the pandemic curve will flatten down completely. However, it is essential to survive amidst this testing time. And it is necessary to take care of your mental health during such challenging times.

Mental health guidelines

Not many people give importance to mental health! They think that taking care of physical health is sufficient to survive this pandemic phase. But according to experts such as Peter DeCaprio, it is essential to bring down your underlying stress and anxiety that is bound to develop during this time. If you want to manage your mental health, you can opt-in for some of the guidelines

Reduce your news time

It is essential to stay aware of all that is happening in our world. But it would help if you stopped yourself before you become obsessed about it, because it can add to your worry and nervousness. Every day the news channels usually relay news updates about virus infection rates and the subsequent waves. If you are constantly listening to these updates, you might add to your stress and worry. Hence, it’s an excellent practice to detach yourself from the news as much as possible so that you can focus on other activities.

Stay focused in the present moment

It is necessary to accept that the future is somewhat uncertain. It’s because no one can say with assurance the exact date when the pandemic would come to an end. Hence, most people are constantly caught up in thinking about the uncertain future or the past. It is necessary to focus on the present moment as that will help you stay calm and positive. If you are constantly thinking about the past or future, you will be in a comparative mindset and will not enjoy the present moment. Once you focus on the “now,” you can bring down your anxieties, and it can help you boost your mental health to a great extent.

Practice writing a gratitude journal

It is necessary to think about the things for which you are grateful even when times are challenging. No one ever thought they would become homebound for a prolonged time. Most of us compromised our freedom due to the pandemic outbreak. Naturally, it doesn’t generate a feel-good factor. Hence, it is essential to tap on things that make you feel good and better. Here you can count on the things you are grateful for and make a note of it. As per Peter DeCaprio this way, you can shift your perspective and start thinking about positive thoughts that will help you feel good.

Today, it is necessary to address your mental health during the pandemic. The guidelines mentioned above can help you to do so.