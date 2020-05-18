Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Managing Momentum: Begin With The End In Mind

We’re all feeling a little stuck right now, and what makes it so difficult is that it’s harder than usual to get unstuck. Right now life feels like an endless progression of Mondays with no future in sight – the weekend never comes and there’s no real way to rest and reset. Ambition is being […]

By

We’re all feeling a little stuck right now, and what makes it so difficult is that it’s harder than usual to get unstuck. Right now life feels like an endless progression of Mondays with no future in sight – the weekend never comes and there’s no real way to rest and reset. Ambition is being put on hold because of uncertainty. But it’s important to keep moving forward no matter the circumstances, so how can you manage your momentum to put you in the best possible position to take off again after the pandemic passes?

It’s All About Antifragility

Shocks to the system expose the system’s weaknesses. In order to learn and grow from those weaknesses, you have to acknowledge them and then work to make those weaknesses strengths. It’s not about being able to withstand stressors as much as it is about getting better when stressors occur and not going back to the old, fragile ways of doing things that was exposed by the stressors.

Managing Momentum

Getting started is always harder than keeping going. Think about it like you are riding a bike – it’s hard to get started, but once you are going it’s not usually that difficult to keep going, and in fact it can be harder to stop especially if you are going downhill and have gained a great deal of momentum.

Sometimes we avoid getting started because we know it’s going to be hard. This actually works against us, though, because in the long run accomplishing nothing takes its toll. Getting started is worth the effort, and the best way to do it is through baby steps. Start with a small, easily accomplished goal, and then move on from there.

Over time, accomplishing those goals becomes a habit and that habit becomes part of our daily lives. We learn to avoid overanalyzing things and instead value the experience we gain from doing, whether it’s through success or failure. We learn to spot road bumps ahead of time and work proactively to avoid them or work around them. We learn to live in the present moment and value our feelings and experiences, knowing it will impact our futures.

After experiencing a setback, it’s important to acknowledge it and learn from it so we can move on without the emotional baggage. Reframe your outlook so that your setback is a learning experience rather than something that completely derails your progress. Get back on track as soon as possible to keep your momentum going.

Getting Going

Create goals and make lists of those goals that are broken down into smaller tasks. Even just thinking through the process of how you want to achieve your goals can help you visualize how to get started. What’s more, creating a list with tasks you can check off gives you a sense of accomplishment and actually helps you to grow your momentum. Start with the first step and build your momentum from there.
Begin with the end in mind and build your momentum until you reach your goals. Learn more about managing momentum below.

Brian Wallace, President at NowSourcing

Brian Wallace is the Founder and President of NowSourcing, an industry leading infographic design agency based in Louisville, KY and Cincinnati, OH which works with companies that range from startups to Fortune 500s. Brian also runs #LinkedInLocal events nationwide, hosts the Next Action Podcast, and has been named a Google Small Business Advisor for 2016-present.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Five Fragile Boxes Crushed In Shipping
Community//

Antifragile is the New Resilient

by Sara Robertson
Community//

The smartest way to reduce stress

by Henna Haapanen
Purpose//

How to Build Up Momentum to Achieve Anything You Want

by Thomas Oppong

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.