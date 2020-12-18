Managing Employees’ Mental Health Remotely

Right now, we are in the midst of an unprecedented work-from-home period. Many people are working from their homes for the first time in their lives, which can have a significant toll on their mental health. Add in the people who live alone, as well as those directly affected by illness, and there are a tremendous amount of people struggling right now. Managers and entrepreneurs need to keep in mind that their employees’ mental health is a major priority at all times, but especially now. To help manage your employees’ mental status, try the following techniques.

Check-Ins

Just a few months ago, it might have been acceptable for you to meet with your employees once every week or two. Managers must show empathy and be available. In today’s climate, it is essential to increase the amount of time spent checking in with each of your employees. Just a quick message two to three times per day can make a big difference. Recognize the impact of isolation and loneliness. Make sure to have a video chat at least once a week, but preferably twice or more. See how their work is going, but also check in on their feelings. Are they struggling without face-to-face interaction? Find out if there are any ways you can help alleviate their concerns, even just a bit.

Openness

Another way to improve employees’ mental health is to create an environment of openness. Be honest about your struggles, but also listen to theirs. Use this as a way for your whole team to bond and find comfort in solidarity. People will experience this time differently. However, we are all in this together, which makes openness about our hurdles much more meaningful. It is up to leaders to cultivate a culture of openness that creates a safe place for people to discuss hard issues. Encourage employees to get enough sleep, participate in regular physical activity, eat healthy, limit screen time, and relax and recharge.

Bonding

A great way to help blow off some steam and find ways to be happy is to schedule some lighthearted events that your team can partake in over a conference call. For example, you could run a happy hour where you all sip drinks, eat good food, and chat about the week. You might also want to try a scavenger hunt of sorts, where each person on your team posts photos that meet different objectives. These can include a part of their home that was recently cleaned, a craft project they’ve been working on, or even a video how-to on how to make their favorite meal. Finally, you can also bond by playing games over the internet, such as The Jackbox Party Pack, or some video games.

Mental health concerns are rising right now, so it is crucial to take advantage of the tools we have available to check in on each other and make sure everyone is doing well. As a manager or entrepreneur, you must take these issues seriously and find ways to help alleviate the stress of your team members.



