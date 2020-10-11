Managers and mental health at work

Most people sooner or later struggle with their mental health because of work. As evidenced by recent figures from the Central Bureau for Statistics (CBS) that 40 percent of employees regularly experience heavy workload. According to the World Health Organization, 4 out of 15 workers in Europe have mental complaints. Whether these problems show up in the form of depression, anxiety, or stress, at some point even people who don’t seem to be experiencing mental health problems need a short break. That’s because we’ve all struggled with our mental health at some point, consciously or not.

Mental health: important to everyone

Mental health issues aren't as obvious as the flu and a box of tissues on your desk. Because your mental health is naturally invisible, many people feel guilty when they want to take a day off for this. And that in turn leads to more stress and anxiety. People also often pretend that no one will believe them. If you feel like you are struggling with your mental health, it is important to remember that your boss, friends, and colleagues have had similar experiences. You are certainly not alone, and there is help at work who can help you.

Many employees feel that they have little control over their lives. There is a stigma attached to mental health complaints. In this uncertain economic climate, we fear that just talking about our own well-being could put our jobs at risk. The UK organization Partnership for Workplace Mental Health estimates that one in five adults will experience diagnosable mental health symptoms. The indirect cost of these complaints to employers is reported to be $ 100 billion. That is not anything. It is therefore essential that employers become more aware of mental health, recruit the right talent, and develop training to address this growing problem in our society.

Do managers know how to act?

Managers are eager to help but sometimes don’t know-how. It’s important to be resilient, reflective, and analytical as a manager, especially when it comes to employees. We see it again and again in our feedback: With mental health issues becoming more common – it’s no surprise – employees are less looking for a raise or a particular job title (although these are still important goals). Instead, they like to spend time with their managers – managers who take the time to listen to their employees’ concerns and who show genuine interest. Everything revolves around connection and meaning.

Many employees work long hours. Often out of a desire to prove that we are important or out of a sense of duty. This takes its toll: exhaustion, burnout, and depression. In order to get the most out of life, we need the freedom to manage our time appropriately so that we all feel more empowered. This is how we maintain our spiritual well-being.

A new trend

It is better to start with the managers and train them. If you give them the resources and the knowledge, it will trickle down to the teams. We must create a good, sincere business relationship between the manager and the employee. By investing in the emotional intelligence of our managers, we want to ensure that the well-being and mental health of all employees improves.