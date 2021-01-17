Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Making Change Happen The Easy Way

Starting the process of Change in a way that is SMART and Effortless

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

 

Making epic changes of career or lifestyle by choice are sometimes more
difficult to get started on than those which are forced on to you by
circumstances and thats why New Year Resolutions mostly never work.

For change by choice to happen successfully we need to take micro steps to create an environment for ourselves where we cultivate an enabling mind set for change and this includes embracing changes of fait accompli nature. What this means is to start doing some things differently, to get the ball rolling to open up your mind to change. 

As a former Investment Banker, accustomed to stretch targets, having spent around 15 years in M&A, Consulting and Private Equity, with zero entrepreneurial experience, prior to launching my own start up, a few years back, these are some of the easy micro steps I used.  These
are things I did intuitively (and i did a few other things as well) without
knowing if there is science to back this up, but I found it helped me see
things a little differently – changing perspective.  

1) Start using your Less Dominant Hand : If you normally use your Right hand to open the Door or grab the remote or hold your phone start using your left hand for these simple tasks instead.

2) Change your footwear : Whatever footwear you normally use, put them away and use something else instead.

3) Change your playlist: Add to your playlist at 15 – 30 mins of music you
would not normally listen to

Since the Pandemic and in the New Year i have added more micro steps and the easiest of these is to listen to a podcast for 5 mins, read for 10 mins and run through the positive highlights of the day in my mind in under a minute before sleeping. 

Easy wins leading to winning habits   

 

 

 

&amp;amp;lt;!– /* Font Definitions */ @font-face {font-family:”Cambria Math”; panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic-font-family:roman; mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:3 0 0 0 1 0;} @font-face {font-family:Calibri; panose-1:2 15 5 2 2 2 4 3 2 4; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic-font-family:swiss; mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:-469750017 -1073732485 9 0 511 0;} /* Style Definitions */ p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal {mso-style-unhide:no; mso-style-qformat:yes; mso-style-parent:””; margin-top:0cm; margin-right:0cm; margin-bottom:8.0pt; margin-left:0cm; line-height:107%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:”Times New Roman”; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi; mso-fareast-language:EN-US;} p {mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-margin-top-alt:auto; margin-right:0cm; mso-margin-bottom-alt:auto; margin-left:0cm; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:”Times New Roman”,serif; mso-fareast-font-family:”Times New Roman”;} .MsoChpDefault {mso-style-type:export-only; mso-default-props:yes; font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:”Times New Roman”; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi; mso-fareast-language:EN-US;} .MsoPapDefault {mso-style-type:export-only; margin-bottom:8.0pt; line-height:107%;} @page WordSection1 {size:612.0pt 792.0pt; margin:72.0pt 72.0pt 72.0pt 72.0pt; mso-header-margin:36.0pt; mso-footer-margin:36.0pt; mso-paper-source:0;} div.WordSection1 {page:WordSection1;} –>&amp;amp;lt;br />

    Asha Venkataramani

    I am a Generalist with ~15 years of multi-sector diverse work experience in the area of Strategy, M&A and Private Equity and a track record of innovation. Have been in an entrepreneurship role for about 4 years as the Founder of a Fin-Tech Startup which i recently decided to shut down.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    3 Steps to Start Making Change in Your Life

    by Charlotte Ferreux
    fizkes / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    How To Create Micro Wins In Your Life

    by Lori Milner at Beyond the Dress
    Community//

    How To Prepare Yourself for a Healthy New Year

    by Gayle Hilgendorff

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.