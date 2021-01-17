Making Change Happen The Easy Way

Making epic changes of career or lifestyle by choice are sometimes more

difficult to get started on than those which are forced on to you by

circumstances and thats why New Year Resolutions mostly never work.

For change by choice to happen successfully we need to take micro steps to create an environment for ourselves where we cultivate an enabling mind set for change and this includes embracing changes of fait accompli nature. What this means is to start doing some things differently, to get the ball rolling to open up your mind to change.

As a former Investment Banker, accustomed to stretch targets, having spent around 15 years in M&A, Consulting and Private Equity, with zero entrepreneurial experience, prior to launching my own start up, a few years back, these are some of the easy micro steps I used. These

are things I did intuitively (and i did a few other things as well) without

knowing if there is science to back this up, but I found it helped me see

things a little differently – changing perspective.

1) Start using your Less Dominant Hand : If you normally use your Right hand to open the Door or grab the remote or hold your phone start using your left hand for these simple tasks instead.

2) Change your footwear : Whatever footwear you normally use, put them away and use something else instead.

3) Change your playlist: Add to your playlist at 15 – 30 mins of music you

would not normally listen to

Since the Pandemic and in the New Year i have added more micro steps and the easiest of these is to listen to a podcast for 5 mins, read for 10 mins and run through the positive highlights of the day in my mind in under a minute before sleeping.

Easy wins leading to winning habits

&amp;lt;!– /* Font Definitions */ @font-face {font-family:”Cambria Math”; panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic-font-family:roman; mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:3 0 0 0 1 0;} @font-face {font-family:Calibri; panose-1:2 15 5 2 2 2 4 3 2 4; mso-font-charset:0; mso-generic-font-family:swiss; mso-font-pitch:variable; mso-font-signature:-469750017 -1073732485 9 0 511 0;} /* Style Definitions */ p.MsoNormal, li.MsoNormal, div.MsoNormal {mso-style-unhide:no; mso-style-qformat:yes; mso-style-parent:””; margin-top:0cm; margin-right:0cm; margin-bottom:8.0pt; margin-left:0cm; line-height:107%; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:11.0pt; font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:”Times New Roman”; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi; mso-fareast-language:EN-US;} p {mso-style-noshow:yes; mso-style-priority:99; mso-margin-top-alt:auto; margin-right:0cm; mso-margin-bottom-alt:auto; margin-left:0cm; mso-pagination:widow-orphan; font-size:12.0pt; font-family:”Times New Roman”,serif; mso-fareast-font-family:”Times New Roman”;} .MsoChpDefault {mso-style-type:export-only; mso-default-props:yes; font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri; mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-fareast-font-family:Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri; mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin; mso-bidi-font-family:”Times New Roman”; mso-bidi-theme-font:minor-bidi; mso-fareast-language:EN-US;} .MsoPapDefault {mso-style-type:export-only; margin-bottom:8.0pt; line-height:107%;} @page WordSection1 {size:612.0pt 792.0pt; margin:72.0pt 72.0pt 72.0pt 72.0pt; mso-header-margin:36.0pt; mso-footer-margin:36.0pt; mso-paper-source:0;} div.WordSection1 {page:WordSection1;} –>&amp;lt;br />