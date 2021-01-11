Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Make A Run For It

How to say, "2021 was a great run."

Make a run for it
Make a run for it

We run errands

We run the dishwasher

We run projects

We leave the car running

We run things up the flag pole

We run for office

We get a run in our stockings

We run a comb through our hair

We run the gamut

We have runs batted in

We run cards

We run with the right crowd

Our mascara runs

We run something by a teammate

We go for a run

We sometimes run in circles

That’s a lot of running.  Just be running TO something, not FROM something.  One year from today, what do you want to say you’ve accomplished?  Write it down.  Run through it quarterly to stay on track.  Be able to say, “2021 was a great run.”

    Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

    Donna Peters, a retired Management Consulting Partner, is a certified Executive Coach and founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and high-potential talent who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite Podcast, finalist for both Best Business Podcast and People's Choice Award 2020.  Available on all apps.

