Make a run for it

We run errands

We run the dishwasher

We run projects

We leave the car running

We run things up the flag pole

We run for office

We get a run in our stockings

We run a comb through our hair

We run the gamut

We have runs batted in

We run cards

We run with the right crowd

Our mascara runs

We run something by a teammate

We go for a run

We sometimes run in circles

That’s a lot of running. Just be running TO something, not FROM something. One year from today, what do you want to say you’ve accomplished? Write it down. Run through it quarterly to stay on track. Be able to say, “2021 was a great run.”