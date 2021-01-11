Make a run for it

We run errands
We run the dishwasher
We run projects
We leave the car running
We run things up the flag pole
We run for office
We get a run in our stockings
We run a comb through our hair
We run the gamut
We have runs batted in
We run cards
We run with the right crowd
Our mascara runs
We run something by a teammate
We go for a run
We sometimes run in circles
That’s a lot of running. Just be running TO something, not FROM something. One year from today, what do you want to say you’ve accomplished? Write it down. Run through it quarterly to stay on track. Be able to say, “2021 was a great run.”