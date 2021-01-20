Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Maintaining Your Peace With New Hobbies

Suma Chakravadhanula shares information about why trying a new hobby can help you remain calm and which ones to try out.

Within the last year, many of us have had to learn new ways to fill up our time. Spending the majority of your time at home has become the new normal for many people who are not essential workers. While many of us have been limited in many ways, we have also been able to explore different ways to maintain our peace while there is much chaos surrounding us. One way is to take up a new hobby. Doing so can help you dedicate time to one of your passions while dedicating time just for yourself. Here are some hobbies that you should try to take up to help you pass some time and keep calm.

Crafting

Growing up, you probably spent a lot of time in school and at home doing different crafts making a turkey out of construction paper on thanksgiving and other small crafts. Now, you can definitely do some of the same crafts as you did growing up, but you can also expand and grow your craft game. Maybe try to craft a new piece of artwork for your home or take up embroidery. These tasks give you the freedom to relax and focus on the craft and can even help you meditate.  

DIY Projects

There are probably a few things in your home that you’ve been meaning to update or repair. Why not take the time to learn how to do those things yourself. Log onto YouTube and you can find what seems to be an endless supply of home project tutorials. Whether you want to update your headboard, build a new nightstand, or paint some walls, you can enjoy getting to finally improve your space and customize it to your liking. Additionally, refreshing your home or even doing some simple reorganizing can really improve your mental state and feel like your space is new again. 

Cooking

We’re all spending less time eating in restaurants and having to cook more for ourselves at home. Take the opportunity to try out new recipes and step up your cooking skills. You can try to recreate your favorite restaurant dish or rework and old staple so you can make your meals more exciting. Whether you’re prone to burning every meal or are a chef, spending time mastering a new recipe can be calming and have great payoff. 

Dedicating some of your time to yourself and learning a new skill or creating something new is a great way to maintain peace and improve your daily life. 

    Suma Chakravadhanula, Associate Business Systems Analyst at Optum (United Health Group)

    Suma Chakravadhanula is a business professional with years of experience working as an analyst. She is a graduate of Central Connecticut State University, where she completed a degree in Management Information Systems.

    Outside of her work, Suma he enjoys trying new crafts and DIY projects for interior design and loves fashion. Suma describes her style as minimalist chic and loves giving style tips to friends and family. Spending time watching her favorite TV shows and movies is one of her favorite things to do as well.

    Visit Suma Chakravadhanula's website to learn more!

