Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Maintaining Wellness during COVID-19 Outbreak is More Vital than Ever, says Sarahbeth Hartlage

Over the last couple of months, concerns regarding the spreading of the COVID-19 virus have turned everyone’s life upside down. WHO has declared this outbreak as a pandemic. At this uncertain time, it is likely to feel tempted to wake up late, watch television mindlessly, or keep scrolling through the smartphone. It is essential to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Over the last couple of months, concerns regarding the spreading of the COVID-19 virus have turned everyone’s life upside down. WHO has declared this outbreak as a pandemic. At this uncertain time, it is likely to feel tempted to wake up late, watch television mindlessly, or keep scrolling through the smartphone. It is essential to maintain a consistent schedule and keep up with usual activities for that perfect wellness.

SarahbethHartlage’s Wellness Maintenance Tips during COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Greet the Day – After waking up in the morning, you feel uncertain due to a change in routine, take a 15-minute break, and devote it to prepare for the whole day. For effective results, avoid receiving or dialing calls during these 15 minutes.
  • Eat Healthily – Right nutrition is a must during pressing times. It does not mean boosting immunity through only supplements. But the best way to do so, according to SarahbethHartlage, will be to eat whole foods. Consuming mostly plant-based meals, such as fruits and leafy vegetables, will be beneficial for health. Besides, you need to increase the consumption of different products to gain more phytonutrients.

Ensure to cut down on inflammatory foods like bad fats and sugar. However, they may be tempting when you feel worried or tensed. It is good to eat homemade foods made of turmeric and ginger. You can also add some rosemary to the meal to make it a little enjoyable. Besides, drink lots of water along with black or green tea.

  • Practice Mindfulness – Along with a proper diet, you also need to practice mindfulness. You can do this by keeping in touch with loved ones and friends, particularly those who uplift you. Practicing gratitude and mindfulness is beneficial when it comes to your well-being. Investing some time daily to say something positive about yourself will help improve your mood and mental health.
  • Drop the Worries – You can drop all your fears by jotting them down in a journal till the anxiety drops by half. Try to list down all that is going well. Irrespective of the current situation, it may be that you can spend quality time with children, or read a book, or learn how to cook.
  • Reduce Screen Time – Ensure to reduce the time that you invest in watching television or other media. Talk to someone, read a book, or walk around. Spending more time watching screens can result in obesity. Moreover, when you watch less television, you will automatically see fewer programs or news, which leads to fear and anxiety.
  • Try Meditation – The best part about meditation is that it is free, simple, and takes just a couple of minutes. Meditation can promote relaxation, increase tolerance, build skills for managing stress, and decrease negative emotions. Mindful meditation includes being aware of your thoughts, breath, and body, but reducing negative feelings and thoughts, if any, sans judging yourself for these. Today several offline and online resources offer meditation classes.

Apart from these, you can also learn breathing exercises, get enough sleep, and maximize productivity, volunteer, and practice gratitude, among others, for your wellness during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

    Sarabeth Hartlage

    Sarahbeth Hartlage, Scholar

    SarahBeth Hartlage was born and raised in North Alabama, where she was instilled with a strong love for science and football. She was a National Merit Scholar and was active in the fine arts and historical preservation in her hometown. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Alabama, where she won the school’s Presidential Scholarship – its highest award – among other honors.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Wellness Tips during COVID-19 from Sarahbeth Hartlage

    by Sarahbeth Hartlage
    Wellness
    Community//

    Sarahbeth Hartlage on the Best Ways to Wellness during COVID-19

    by Sarahbeth Hartlage
    Community//

    Covid-19:5 Ways to Beat Depression and Anxiety during Lock down

    by Jackie Mwaniki

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.