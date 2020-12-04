Over the last couple of months, concerns regarding the spreading of the COVID-19 virus have turned everyone’s life upside down. WHO has declared this outbreak as a pandemic. At this uncertain time, it is likely to feel tempted to wake up late, watch television mindlessly, or keep scrolling through the smartphone. It is essential to maintain a consistent schedule and keep up with usual activities for that perfect wellness.

SarahbethHartlage’s Wellness Maintenance Tips during COVID-19 Pandemic

Greet the Day – After waking up in the morning, you feel uncertain due to a change in routine, take a 15-minute break, and devote it to prepare for the whole day. For effective results, avoid receiving or dialing calls during these 15 minutes.

Eat Healthily – Right nutrition is a must during pressing times. It does not mean boosting immunity through only supplements. But the best way to do so, according to SarahbethHartlage, will be to eat whole foods. Consuming mostly plant-based meals, such as fruits and leafy vegetables, will be beneficial for health. Besides, you need to increase the consumption of different products to gain more phytonutrients.

Ensure to cut down on inflammatory foods like bad fats and sugar. However, they may be tempting when you feel worried or tensed. It is good to eat homemade foods made of turmeric and ginger. You can also add some rosemary to the meal to make it a little enjoyable. Besides, drink lots of water along with black or green tea.

Practice Mindfulness – Along with a proper diet, you also need to practice mindfulness. You can do this by keeping in touch with loved ones and friends, particularly those who uplift you. Practicing gratitude and mindfulness is beneficial when it comes to your well-being. Investing some time daily to say something positive about yourself will help improve your mood and mental health.

Drop the Worries – You can drop all your fears by jotting them down in a journal till the anxiety drops by half. Try to list down all that is going well. Irrespective of the current situation, it may be that you can spend quality time with children, or read a book, or learn how to cook.

Reduce Screen Time – Ensure to reduce the time that you invest in watching television or other media. Talk to someone, read a book, or walk around. Spending more time watching screens can result in obesity. Moreover, when you watch less television, you will automatically see fewer programs or news, which leads to fear and anxiety.

Try Meditation – The best part about meditation is that it is free, simple, and takes just a couple of minutes. Meditation can promote relaxation, increase tolerance, build skills for managing stress, and decrease negative emotions. Mindful meditation includes being aware of your thoughts, breath, and body, but reducing negative feelings and thoughts, if any, sans judging yourself for these. Today several offline and online resources offer meditation classes.

Apart from these, you can also learn breathing exercises, get enough sleep, and maximize productivity, volunteer, and practice gratitude, among others, for your wellness during the COVID-19 outbreak.