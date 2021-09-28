Maintain good mental health during Covid – Michael Osland

People across the world experience mental health problems. These can be very different for each person: some may manage it without much difficulty, while others may suffer from severe symptoms that affect their daily lives and relationships with other people.

If you don’t think your mental health is good, there are many things you can do to help improve your mental well-being. This means living life in a way that works well for you. The following tips could help you get started to cope with mental health during Covid:

• Take time out for yourself to relax or enjoy hobbies and interests

• Spend time with friends and family virtually

• Make sure you eat healthy food and drink plenty of water

• Don’t spend too long sitting at a computer or TV screen

• Try to exercise regularly

• Keep your living space tidy and comfortable

• Learn relaxation techniques such as mindfulness exercises

This list is not exhaustive, and you may find that these activities don’t appeal to you says Michael Osland. What’s important is figuring out what will work for you. For example, you might want to take up a sport or meet with your friends for coffee.

What works for you?

The point is to do what works for you – the more you feel able to look after yourself and live a rewarding life, the better your mental health will be.

However, if you find that things haven’t been going well and that the symptoms of your mental illness have got worse – or have lasted a long time – it could be helpful to speak to someone about this. Advice and support are available from charities as well as other organizations such as employers. The main thing is not to ignore any problems by thinking they’ll go away on their own. There’s lots of advice out there that can help, so please read this article in full and do some research of your own.

Many people who have mental health problems say that support from other people has been beneficial to them. If you feel this way, it may be worth talking to a friend or family member about how you’re feeling and what kind of support they could offer. You might also want to speak to a trusted teacher or someone at your GP surgery. They’ll know more about local services which can help you, such as counseling services and support groups in your area.

Do not ignore problems says Michael Osland

Even if you don’t want to talk about the difficulties you’re experiencing right now, it’s still a good idea to monitor your mental health daily by completing self-assessment mood questionnaires or diaries. You may find that keeping track of how you feel is helpful when seeking support from an organization such as the Samaritans, for example. Or suppose you are having thoughts of suicide. In that case, it can be very useful to monitor these feelings using simple diary cards which ask ‘Did I have any thoughts of suicide today?’ for example, then allowing spaces to answer with “Yes” or “No.” These are just two examples that can help.