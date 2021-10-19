Contributor Log In
Love Your Business, but Treat It Like an Investment

Combine mindset with strategy to reach your goals.

Freedom in your business means having options. 

The option to scale, sell, or become the chairman removed from day-to-day operations.

But too often, we feel trapped by our business instead. 

The bigger it grows, the less time and freedom we have. 

The business can’t run without us. It grinds us down, physically and emotionally. 

Resentment sets in. We start to treat our business like an ATM instead of an asset.

We eat, drink, and Netflix to escape the frustration and overwhelm we marinate in all day. 

The solution?

Love your business, but treat it like an investment. 

It’s about Mindset + Strategy. Love + Logic.

Whether we realize it or not, we’re in a relationship with our business. 

Are we: Open or avoidant? Solution-focused or problem-focused? Confident or defensive?

We think that when our business works for us, then we’ll love it. 

We use willpower and grit to grow our company. We burn ourselves out. 

We have it backward.

Decide to love your business first. 

This fuels positive action, creating results that, in turn, make love easier.

Strategic adjustments take less effort. We treat our business as an investment. 

We gain clarity about our solutions and constrain our focus in order to scale. 

We create positive cash flow and recurring revenue. We get to know the numbers.

Our business runs without us. It becomes an asset. And now we have options.

Loving your business is the fastest way to freedom.

    Debbie King, Mindset Expert for Business Owners at Loving Your Business

    Best-selling author and mindset expert Debbie King founded and grew a technical consulting business for years before she realized she was creating a trap - the business didn't scale and it took all her time. Resenting the price she was paying for "success" and feeling trapped by the business, she went in search of answers. She discovered a way to rethink her relationship with her business and increase its value so that it worked for her. After scaling and selling that business, Debbie created the company Loving Your Business and now teaches her proven approach to other business owners.

