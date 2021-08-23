Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Love, leadership mindset, and lockdown

Struggling to keep the energy up for your people? Keeping a positive leadership mindset is more important than ever. Here are some essential tips, and some funny relief.

A new dawn and the timelessness of the mountains.

“How are you?”

It’s a simple question, hard to answer right now. Morale and energy are hard to summon.

As leaders, we need to protect our positivity more than ever. We need to protect our confidence. We need to protect our energy.

But how, in the face of so much uncertainty?

Fret not! Solutions are at hand.

Love is the first leadership principle.

Love is an excellent emotion. It’s generous and fulfilling. It’s selfless. It’s abundant. It boosts the immune system.

Whenever we go into survival mode, or get weighed down with worry, love is a good counterpoint.

Do a love rant.

Start with things around you. For example, I love the plant that continues to grow in my window. I love the sounds of birds in the morning. I love the sunshine and blue sky. I love the warmth of my slippers. I love the taste of fresh water. I love the excitement I get when I start reading a new book. I love the hot pink colour of my nail polish.

Once you’ve gotten on a roll with the small things, move your focus to others.

Here is my love rant for my Amplifiers, leaders like you:

Dear Leaders,

I am so grateful for your courage. I am grateful for your persistence. I am grateful that you dared to lead so others can feel uplifted. I am grateful for your humility and openness. I am grateful for your willingness to experiment. I am grateful for your reaching out for support. I am grateful for when you acknowledge you don’t know what’s next, and carry on, knowing that you will find a way. I love how you want to be better. I love how you acknowledge that you don’t know everything, and want to learn more. I love how much you care about your people. I love how much you care about your mission. I love how much you want to make the world a little better. I love how you work on being a better leader, a better parent, a better spouse, a better human. I love that you can still make mistakes and laugh about them. I love how you wake up each morning, and no matter what you are feeling, you get up and try again. Thank you, for the work you do in the world. People and the planet are better off because you are in it.

👉🏽 Write a love rant to your team. It will shift your emotional state, and is a true gift to them.

Levity is a leadership strength

One of my mentors said that the more serious the topic, the more important it is to laugh. This is why comedians are so essential in helping us cope with the heavier aspects of our world.

Here are some of my go-tos to help with shifting mood:

👉🏽  I would love your suggestions too! Send them on through.

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

