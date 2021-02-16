Love and Relationships After Divorce: 6 Books to Lean On

Sure, this time of year can be cringe-worthy for those of us who are recently divorced. But, all the talk of love can also inspire you to start thinking about new beginnings as well, right? Realistically for most of us, it’s probably a little of both! Regardless, it’s a great time to think about rebuilding relationships – including your most important relationship – the one with yourself! These must-read books can help you to get started.

This New York Times bestseller offers proven strategies for showing and receiving love that can help to keep relationships fresh and growing despite the demands and challenges of everyday life so you can experience deeper levels of intimacy with your partner.

Handpicked by O, The Oprah Magazine, this bestseller helps you to become comfortable with accepting and loving yourself first in order to overcome your fears and gain the confidence to reach your goals in life.

“The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brené Brown

Another bestseller that’s recommended by O, The Oprah Magazine and Forbes, this pick is a motivational guide to wholehearted living that teaches how to embrace imperfection and cultivate feelings of self-worth and love for ourselves.

These Wall Street Journal best-selling authors show how being intentional in your romantic relationships can help you to become more proactive in responding to each other’s needs and less reactive to challenges that come your way through 25 specific practices.

“What Makes Love Last?: How to Build Trust and Avoid Betrayal” by John Gottman Ph.D. and Nan Silver

This book answers four core questions: Where does love come from? Why does some love last? Why does some fade? and How can we keep love alive? based on the research of Gottman, a world-renowned relationship expert.

Communication issues are the downfall of many relationships and this New York Times bestseller tackles how to handle the conversations we avoid most. And not just for couples, the approach can help with communication in business relationships, with family and just about any situation.

A Bonus Book No Love and Relationship List Would Be Complete Without

It’s an oldie but a goodie, and definitely worth a re-read as you explore love and relationships after divorce: “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus” by John Gray, Ph.D. The book focuses on the idea that we can improve relationships by acknowledging the differences between men and women and offers communication tips that help us to respect those differences.

Speaking of relationships, if you’re struggling with divorce and/or co-parenting challenges we’re here to help! Our experienced team offers fully virtual coaching and mediation services. Contact Mediated Online Solutions today to learn more or for a free consultation.