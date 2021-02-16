Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Love and Relationships After Divorce: 6 Books to Lean On

Sure, this time of year can be cringe-worthy for those of us who are recently divorced. But, all the talk of love can also inspire you to start thinking about new beginnings as well, right? Realistically for most of us, it’s probably a little of both! Regardless, it’s a great time to think about rebuilding relationships – including your most important relationship – the one with yourself! These must-read books can help you to get started.

  1. “The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts” by Gary Chapman

This New York Times bestseller offers proven strategies for showing and receiving love that can help to keep relationships fresh and growing despite the demands and challenges of everyday life so you can experience deeper levels of intimacy with your partner.

  1. “The Self-Love Experiment” by Shannon Kaiser 

Handpicked by O, The Oprah Magazine, this bestseller helps you to become comfortable with accepting and loving yourself first in order to overcome your fears and gain the confidence to reach your goals in life. 

  1. “The Gifts of Imperfection” by Brené Brown

Another bestseller that’s recommended by O, The Oprah Magazine and Forbes, this pick is a motivational guide to wholehearted living that teaches how to embrace imperfection and cultivate feelings of self-worth and love for ourselves.

  1. “Mindful Relationship Habits: 25 Practices for Couples to Enhance Intimacy, Nurture Closeness, and Grow a Deeper Connection” by S.J. Scott and Barrie Davenport

These Wall Street Journal best-selling authors show how being intentional in your romantic relationships can help you to become more proactive in responding to each other’s needs and less reactive to challenges that come your way through 25 specific practices.

  1. “What Makes Love Last?: How to Build Trust and Avoid Betrayal” by John Gottman Ph.D. and Nan Silver

This book answers four core questions: Where does love come from? Why does some love last? Why does some fade? and How can we keep love alive? based on the research of Gottman, a world-renowned relationship expert.

  1. “Difficult Conversations: How to Discuss What Matters Most” by Douglas Stone

Communication issues are the downfall of many relationships and this New York Times bestseller tackles how to handle the conversations we avoid most. And not just for couples, the approach can help with communication in business relationships, with family and just about any situation.

A Bonus Book No Love and Relationship List Would Be Complete Without

It’s an oldie but a goodie, and definitely worth a re-read as you explore love and relationships after divorce: “Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus” by John Gray, Ph.D. The book focuses on the idea that we can improve relationships by acknowledging the differences between men and women and offers communication tips that help us to respect those differences.

Speaking of relationships, if you’re struggling with divorce and/or co-parenting challenges we’re here to help! Our experienced team offers fully virtual coaching and mediation services. Contact Mediated Online Solutions today to learn more or for a free consultation.

    Debra Whitson, A family law thought leader, entrepreneur, mediator and attorney with a passion for empowerment and gender equality at Mediated Online Solutions

    I’ve been practicing law for over 20 years, delivering focused solutions guided by compassion and trust. That’s why at Mediated Online Solutions, we put our passion for peaceful dispute resolution to work for couples who seek a dignified and self-directed way to separate, divorce or co-parent. That same spirit guides Whitson&Tansey’s commitment to fighting for social justice and human rights by focusing our practice on domestic violence, matrimonial, and family law.

    As a charter member and current board member of the Zonta Club of the Adirondacks, I have been involved in both community and global projects that aim to improve the lives of girls and women by addressing gender equality on a worldwide level.

    E-commerce is changing lives, but too often the benefits don’t reach those who need them most. That’s why I have worked to make my help accessible as an advisor for AdvisoryCloud and why I empower entrepreneurs through my virtual franchise business: life changing SKINCARE with Debra Whitson.

    I am a two-time recipient of the Excellence in Domestic Violence Awareness and Advocacy Award from the Essex County New York Multidisciplinary Task Force Against Domestic Violence, and I have been recognized for excellence in appellate advocacy from the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation.

    If your business dreams or personal goals need the guidance of a professional who understands where the law and reality converge, let’s connect to talk about how we can overcome your challenges together.

