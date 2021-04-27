Loosing the joy of Parenthood by Age

If your periods are the only time, you realize what’s going on below your waist, you’re not alone. Trying to conceive is a massive question mark for most women. The age of a woman is a significant factor in determining her chances of being pregnant. Besides, the age of the couple and the amount of time they’ve been attempting to conceive will help determine whether they should undergo a fertility evaluation.

Age-related infertility is becoming more common in today’s society as many women wait until their 30s to start their families for a variety of reasons. Even though today’s women are healthier and more self-aware than ever before, increased health in later life does not compensate for the inevitable decrease in infertility that comes with ageing.



Every woman has one question that can I get pregnant at my age? It’s important to remember that a woman’s fertility decreases as she gets older due to the natural drop in the number of eggs left in her ovaries as she gets older. This decline could occur much earlier than most women anticipate.

Women will have their entire lifetime supply of eggs when they are born. As women get older, the consistency and quantity of their eggs start to dwindle. This, combined with the fact that human reproduction isn’t the most efficient process, emphasizes the importance of timing.

Many people are shocked to learn that a woman only has a 15 to 20% chance of becoming pregnant each month. Women in their 20s have a 78 to 86 percent risk of becoming odds of pregnancy by age within a year.



Women between the ages of 30 and 34 have a 63 percent risk of becoming pregnant within a year. The likelihood of pregnancy within a year drops to 52 percent for women aged 35 to 39. This rate decreases in a woman’s 40s until she enters menopause, which occurs between the ages of 48 and 55. (Source of Data: Can I get pregnant at any age?)

Choosing a FERTILITY SPECIALIST:

Points to Keep in mind!

Your age will inspire you to take positive measures in your family building while considering your fertility choices. A reproductive endocrinologist should be seen by women under 35 who have been trying for a year (or over 35 who have been trying for 6 months).

WHICH FERTILITY TREATMENT SHOULD BE TAKEN INTO CONSIDERATION?

Fertility therapies have different results depending on a woman’s age. Since your chances of success decline as you get older, it’s important to speak with a fertility specialist as soon as you suspect a problem.

INTRAUTERINE INSEMINATION AND THE CHANCES OF BECOMING PREGNANT (IUI)

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is unlikely to be the first treatment choice for many women. In reality, intrauterine insemination, or IUI, accounts for half of all care at Mira care. This procedure aims to increase the amount of sperm that enter the Fallopian tubes, increasing the chances of fertilization as a result. IUI gives the sperm a leg up by giving it a head start, but the sperm must also enter and fertilize the egg on their own.



IUI therapy aims to raise the rate to that of the fertile population, which is around 15 to 20% per attempt. Your chances of success per the IUI cycle will be determined by your age, as well as the cause of infertility.

DONOR EGG TREATMENT CHANCES OF BECOMING PREGNANT

The use of donor eggs is a great equalizer. Donor egg treatment is the only fertility treatment choice in which the age of the female partner has no bearing on the result. The procedure is similar to IVF, but the egg used is from a donor. Donor egg therapy is the most common fertility treatment, with a 60 percent clinical pregnancy rate per embryo transfer, since donors are between the ages of 21 and 32 and have been extensively screened.

Final Words,

When it comes to conceiving, your age will have a significant impact on your chances of becoming pregnant. As a result, it’s important to schedule an appointment with a fertility specialist as soon as possible. Starting sooner will provide you with more care options and increase your chances of success.