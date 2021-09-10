2020 shook us all out of the known, predictable, and stable. For years, if not lifetimes, we held on to certain things, situations, or abilities as guaranteed. 2020 shattered all of those paradigms in more ways than one.

With access to social media and news, we globally became aware of lockdowns, political upheaval, and civil unrest.

Years ago, no one would have ever imagined a global pandemic, rampant social media, and a viral video of death. Yet, it is what we all experienced in various ways.

Like many of us, I thought the isolation of 2020 would be over sooner rather than later. While I stayed strong far beyond my own strength, there came a pivotal point of transformation. I knew I would not, could not, experience the same year into 2021.

Staying no longer made sense. The world changed before my eyes. With prayer and practical considerations, I decided to realize the vision of 7 Continents travel in 2021 and beyond.

Although leaving Atlanta, GA in 2020 to travel to 7 Continents in the midst of a global pandemic, political upheaval, and civil unrest, may not have made sense to many, it forced me o walk in freedom in countless ways

Looking Back to Leaving the USA in 2020, aligning to faith, improving mental health, living the digital nomad life, helping others create what they love, and traveling to 7 Continents ended up being the best decision ever.

Leaving USA with Delta Airlines to Costa Rica in 2020

Leaving USA

You can imagine it felt surreal to decide to leave the USA, give away over 50% of my belongings, get a small storage, resolve items, and pack what would be my life in a suitcase and a backpack for 2+ years.

The decision to go for 2+ years to travel to 7 continents did not come without a lot of prayer and practical considerations. Everything lined up.

To give you an idea, my lease was coming due at the end of January at $1,600 USD, isolation continued, countries began to open up, and I found out I had exactly enough points to travel to Costa Rica one-way on Delta Airlines.

On top of everything, I realized traveling the world will save you money.

Let’s not forget about living out the vision to travel years ago, exploring cultures, experiences, and adventures globally.

Priceless.

Mental Health Improvements

In 2020. I absolutely immersed myself in increasing focus on faith, studies, and online courses. At the same time, the isolation and the time online weighed on me. In June 2020, I experienced two migraines for the first time. It isn’t something I ever want to repeat.

That was when I began to realize many things needed to change, pandemic or no pandemic.

From the moment I landed in Costa Rica, and woke up in La Fortuna, Costa Rica on January 1, 2021, I felt like an incredible weight lifted off of me. During my first two weeks in Costa Rica, I felt refreshed and renewed in every way.

The Pura Vida surrounded me.

Traveling has helped me realize how little we need, how home is where we are, and how much of the world there is.

Digital Nomad Life

For years I followed entrepreneurs and travelers like Alyssa with My Life as a Travel Movie, Ashley with HeyAshleyRenne who came with us to Cuba, Jennifer with The Social Girl Traveler, and others.

If you didn’t know, I have traveled since being in the womb. Quite literally, I am conceived in Bulgaria, born in Poland, a 10 month stay at a refugee camp in Italy, and immigrated to the USA by the age of 2. It is easy to see why adventure and the digital nomad life are in my blood.

From the start, I felt a surge in priorities, productivity, and people. I love playing games with myself of how much work may I get done in the morning so I may play in the afternoon. Alternatively, how much may I get done today all day or this evening, so I am free to explore tomorrow.

I practice a Sacred Morning, Seven Steps to Success, and Create 7, and that I help teach others to create a life and business they love. I share recaps, like my Digital Nomad Monthly from August 2021 in Costa Rica that gives you an insider look at being a digital nomad and traveling globally.

I have continued on creating a life and business I love with FIT Life Creation, our all in one lifestyle brand online and live. This has included blogs, shows, and online courses, as well as helping entrepreneurs and brands with wellness, business, and travel. In Costa Rica in August, I helped three tourism brands with digital marketing, business consulting, and funding opportunities with grants and investors.

Travel to 7 Continents

In 2021, I decided to travel to Central and South America due to closeness, access, and ease of travel.

From January to March 2021, I stayed in Costa Rica visiting La Fortuna, Monteverde, Manuel Antonio, and San Jose Every month, I saved on average $700-$900 on my stays. Who doesn’t love to travel the world and save money?

Initially, in March, I planned to go to Nicaragua. However, for several reasons, I changed my plans. From March to May 2021, I visited Antigua, Guatemala, and Lake Atitlan.

After experiencing 8 stays between Costa Rica and Guatemala, I realized I wanted to have a stable stay for several months. I stayed in Tulum, Mexico in a jungle Cabana for 3 months. I explored Bacalar and Valladolid, Mexico for a month. Most recently, I traveled to the Osa Peninsula in Costa Rica for the first time.

Best Decision to Leave the USA to Travel

At the time I made the decision, it felt unnatural and surreal. Yet, at the same time, I felt complete peace in the decision and every step I took along the way.

The last 8 months of global travel experiences through central America with Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico have confirmed that I made the best decision to leave the USA to travel.

Maybe you have pondered leaving. Perhaps, this is your wake-up call.

A call to go and create a life, business and community you love online and all around the world limitlessly.

This is your limitlessglobalgirl, Katrina Julia