Looking After Your Wellbeing When Working Remotely Through The Winter

Many people have had to adjust to working remotely in the last six months, but as winter approaches, with fewer daylight hours and colder temperatures, it’s easy to lose motivation. It’s important, even if you are working from home, not to withdraw or isolate yourself. In this article, we take a look at some of the best ways to look after your wellbeing when working remotely this winter.

Maximize sunlight

If you’re finding that you start work before it’s completely light and finishing when the sun’s gone down then you’re probably not getting to see much sunlight. While it’s tempting to spend your lunch break watching TV inside, try getting outside and going for a walk. It’s good to get some exercise in, especially during the day time as your motivation to go out after dark is going to be a lot lower.

You could also rearrange your workspace to maximize daylight exposure through the winter. Move nearer to a window, or move any furniture that might be blocking your light. Add some more mirrors to the space to reflect light around and make it feel brighter.

Another thing to consider is getting a SAD lamp like these ones from Northern Light Technologies. Research has shown that a lack of bright lights during the winter can affect your mood and energy levels, and for some people, it can cause Seasonal Affective Disorder.

If you’re concerned about your wellbeing when working remotely, a SAD lamp could help improve your mood and reduce tiredness. These lamps produce a very bright light that’s supposed to simulate the sunlight that’s missing during the winter. This may encourage the brain to reduce production of melatonin, which makes you sleepy and increase serotonin levels, which affect your mood.

Take care of yourself

It’s incredibly easy to slip into bad habits when you’re working from home and your motivation starts to disappear. But now, more than ever, it’s important to prioritize looking after yourself and boosting your immune system through your diet.

Plan out your meals and try to maintain a healthy balanced diet that incorporates enough fruit, vegetables, and other foods that are going to provide you with all the nutrition and vitamins your body needs.

Don’t be tempted by easy cooking or ordering in, by eating well you’re not only going to be improving your immune system but you’ll also be able to focus better at work. The right diet is going to increase your energy levels and help you to stay productive and motivated throughout the winter of working remotely.

If you feel like you need a bit more of a boost then you may want to start taking extra vitamins. For example, you could consider trying something like Liposomal Vitamin C from Seeking Health for a simple way to dramatically increase your vitamin C intake. Just a small change can make a huge difference — not only is Vitamin C essential for your immune system, it can also improve your skin.

Make plans

Even if they’re virtual, or they’re just plans for yourself, it’s important to have some things in the diary to look forward to. If you’re stuck at home then arrange phone calls or video calls with friends and family or play games online with them. Plan to cook a great dinner or arrange a virtual Christmas party with your colleagues.

And if you can go out then book in some dinners, drinks, make plans to visit people or go on a hike. It can be really tempting to stay inside when it’s cold and dark, but when you’re working remotely all week it’s key for your wellbeing to have some fun plans in the evenings or weekends.

Remember to exercise

Most people’s motivation to exercise is pretty low when the weather is miserable outside. But working from home probably means you’re sitting down at a desk all day with even fewer reasons to get up and move about.

As tempting as it is to stay in bed a bit longer or just relax in the evening, fitting in even a short workout is going to make you feel a lot better. If you’re not able to get to the gym, consider signing up for a fitness program such as Daily Burn. Any kind of exercise you do is going to improve your wellbeing. Plus setting goals for your fitness can also help you to feel more motivated towards achieving something.

And don’t forget to also take regular breaks from your desk throughout the day — it will help your focus and concentration.

As remote working continues it’s important to focus on maintaining healthy habits like a good diet and regular exercise. Even though it’s tempting to hibernate through the colder months, it’s essential for your wellbeing to make plans and stay in contact with people so that you have things to look forward to outside of work.