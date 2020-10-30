Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Look for a Way, Not a Way Out

We don't grow when things are easy, we grow when we face challenges

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Mountain Top

Challenges, we all face them, it’s how we deal with them that matters!

Life isn’t meant to be easy, and it would be boring if it was. Life is meant to throw challenges at us, this way we learn, we grow, and we build. When we are struck with redundancy, bereavement, financial strain etc. we are not being singled out, and we do not need to take this personally. It is human nature to feel that the world is against us, followed by the “how will I cope with this” repetitive message we then create for ourselves.

This is part of life, and it will not be the first or the last challenge to land on your doorstep! It is how we react to each individual situation which ultimately determines the impact to our mental and physical health. Only you can control your reaction, and sometimes no reaction is actually the best one.

Poor grades at school, yep! Childhood trauma, tick! Survivor of DV, hell yeah! Divorced, happily yes! Faced with being homeless, been there! Lost everything, yep! Parental bereavement, unfortunately yes. I have started over more than once, and I look at everything like a steep hill. I know the climb will be difficult, sometimes I will be on my hands and knees crawling, digging my nails in to pull myself up. There will be blood, sweat, and tears, but no matter what, I WILL get to the top of that hill! I will stand up there and admire the view, hands on hips, smiling for all to see.

Time is our biggest asset, and we don’t have time in life to feel sorry for ourselves, or to give up! Those in poor health or who have lost loved ones would give anything to have more time. We currently have that time, time to change the direction we are heading, time to put our wonder woman / wonder man pants on, just start by putting one foot in front of the other. You don’t have to be able to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.

You can either stand in the corner, or get in the ring, and I would always recommend that you get in the ring. Face that challenge head on, and come out swinging, be proud of yourself, be your own cheerleader, you’ve got this! Today is another opportunity to start a new chapter, to make a decision, to face that challenge, and only you can decide whether to put yourself into first gear, or to slip easily back into reverse…

    Natalia Valentina

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Finding Your Way Through to Happiness

    by Isabelle-Anne Belanger
    Image courtesy of katesea/ Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    Not a "Naturally Happy Person?" It's Not Too Late.

    by Melissa Kiss
    Community//

    Becoming A Leader Is More Than Just Persistence. It’s About Maintaining Positivity So That It Carries On To Your Whole Team

    by BRILLIANT LIU

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.