Lonely in the Middle

It seems everywhere you look; it is one extreme or the other on just about everything in our country right now. You must be either completely for or completely against something, or you run the risk of being in a proverbial “no man’s land” where you are subject to attack from both sides.

So, if you are like me and you find yourself in the middle on almost all our current issues do you speak up or sit silently?

I have been silent for a few weeks now and have felt powerless, unrepresented, and at times depressed, wondering what will be left of our society when this all ends.

So today, I have decided to speak up:

I agree wholeheartedly with the BLM mission, while not agreeing with the organization.

I believe 100% in the need for police and criminal justice reform, but also know that most police officers serve their communities with honor.

I believe COVID-19 is extremely dangerous for the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions, however, I also believe that if you do not fit that criteria you should be able to work and provide for your family.

I believe the United States is the greatest country the world has ever seen. I also believe we are very flawed and need to learn from our past to create a better future for all our citizens.

I believe being on any end of extremism is dangerous and further deteriorates situations. I believe in creating meaningful dialogue to create long term solutions.

I believe most Americans want peace, inclusion, and happiness for all, yet we remain divided for the benefit of others.

I believe many of you will disagree with me, my opinions, and how I see things. I believe I could also be wrong and am willing to hear your opinions.

I believe common people, like you and I, have the power to solve our problems long before any politicians will.

I believe if you are in the middle like me you are the key to compromise, collaboration, and change!

