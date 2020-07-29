Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Lockdown Sports: The New Age Entertainment

Since lockdown began, one thing many of us have recognised is the sheer amount of time that we spend watching sports. Whether it be Champions League fixtures on a Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Darts on a Friday night, the Rugby on a Saturday afternoon, or the Golf on a Sunday – there is no […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Since lockdown began, one thing many of us have recognised is the sheer amount of time that we spend watching sports. Whether it be Champions League fixtures on a Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Darts on a Friday night, the Rugby on a Saturday afternoon, or the Golf on a Sunday – there is no denying that for millions, sports dominate their schedule.

With fans no longer able to watch their beloved weekend of sports, millions across the globe have turned their attention to virtual alternatives instead.

There you go. It isn’t all doom and gloom!

Yes, of course, we have simulations which, most recently, was used to run a ‘virtual Grand National’. However, we’re talking about live virtual sports and competitions, whether it be pitting Premier League players against each other on FIFA, or sports stars actually competing in video-based challenges and competitions from home.

In this article, we take a look at the world of eSports, examining what the world has provided us with as of late in regard to a different kind of activity.

Home competitions

First, before venturing into the wider world of eSports, let’s take a look at sporting competitions that have been replicated in the best way possible but with social distancing in mind.

Darts Home Tour

While singers around the globe have been teaming up with the World Health Organisation to put on live streams for the fans who, potentially, missed out on intimate gigs or festivals, the Professional Darts Corporation made the decision to host a live darts tournament.

Contestants, which included the likes of Gerwyn Price, world number three, had to have their podium set up correctly, ensure their oche was properly aligned, and get their kids of the Wi-Fi to guarantee a perfect viewing platform for the vans.

Price told BBC: “It was a little bit strange playing fellow players, fellow pros in a competition in my pyjamas and my slippers and my dart top on”.

The Welsh man suggested, however, that trying to throw a perfect nine in your question wasn’t quite the same as doing it in front of a packed arena.

National Skate Championships

Some of the best talent in the country was supposed to be competing at the National Skate Boarding Championships in Manchester at the beginning of April. Unfortunately, due to lockdown, the event had to be cancelled, leaving both competitors and fans highly disappointed.

Organisers didn’t want the skaters to miss an opportunity to excel, therefore, despite not being able to offer Olympic points, they set up an event that would run from home, and threw some prize money into the pot as well.

80 invitees were asked to film a clip of themselves pulling off an impressive skateboard stunt or collation of stunts and the public would decide who would win.

Olympic hopeful, Alex Decunha would go on to claim victory in the men’s events, while 10-year old Roxana Howlett tore it up on the women’s scene with her ‘three-board stunt’.

eSports

Over on the eSports side of things then, with Premier League footballers finding themselves at a loose end thanks to a lack of weekly fixtures, some of the biggest stars kicked off their boots and pulled on their comfies instead.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold met Wolves’ Diogo Jota in the final of the FIFA eSports invitational after the two bypassed Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Dwight McNeill, respectively.

In true cup-final fashion, we were provided with a thrilling encounter between the England and Portuguese internationals, with the latter of the two winning through a Raul Jiminez golden goal.

Despite a lack of live sporting entertainment since the beginning of lockdown we have not been left disappointed thanks to a wide array of talent and technologies.

Sources:

https://www.expressandstar.com/sport/uk-sports/2020/03/26/skateboarding-competition-goes-virtual-as-stars-compete-to-win-public-vote/
Newzoo: Global esports will top $1 billion in 2020, with China as the top market
https://www.bbc.co.uk/newsround/52095077

Fay McFarlane

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Humanity of Sports

by Ayaan Jaiswal Singh
Community//

How The “Right Advice” Can Help Your Business Thrive

by Jilea Hemmings
Community//

What you also get from team sports

by Sofia C Pereira

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.