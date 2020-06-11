Living Your Passion?

Jill Sylvester, LMHC

If you feel like you are not living with passion, with purpose and that life is just passing you by, consider this:

If you’re not doing the things that make you super excited about life, you will not be super excited about life.

Let’s keep this really simple:

What are the things you enjoying doing?

Are you doing them?

Monthly? Weekly? Daily?

Yes, you should be doing the things you love to do on a daily basis.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor, author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health,” the Young Adult novels, “The Land of Blue,” “Awakening,” Book 1 in the Devon: Dream Agent series and host of the “Trust Your Intuition Podcast.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, and OprahMag.com. To receive her free weekly blog containing tips to better your life, subscribe at www.jillsylvester.com.