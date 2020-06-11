Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Living Your Passion?

If you’re not doing the things that make you super excited about life, you will not be super excited about life.

By
Jill Sylvester, LMHC

If you feel like you are not living with passion, with purpose and that life is just passing you by, consider this:

If you're not doing the things that make you super excited about life, you will not be super excited about life.

Let’s keep this really simple:

What are the things you enjoying doing?

Are you doing them?

Monthly? Weekly? Daily?

Yes, you should be doing the things you love to do on a daily basis.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor, author of the self-help book, “Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health,” the Young Adult novels, “The Land of Blue,” “Awakening,” Book 1 in the Devon: Dream Agent series and host of the “Trust Your Intuition Podcast.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, and OprahMag.com. To receive her free weekly blog containing tips to better your life, subscribe at www.jillsylvester.com.

Jill Sylvester

