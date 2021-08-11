Living Courageously – 6 Truths for Sassy & Spiritual Creatives & Entrepreneurs

Living courageously requires us to become uncomfortable.

Life begins at the end of your comfort zone or so they say. Your comfort zone is a place of reliability. A place of predictability.

But in order to grow and change and stretch, we need to get uncomfortable.





Living courageously requires us to become uncomfortable but we don’t like that. It requires us step out of our fears and out of the comfort zone into a place of courage.

To Live Courageously is one of the 6 Truths for Sassy & Spiritual Creatives & Entrepreneurs. Discover more in the series here.

Living Courageously requires us to be in the comfort zone for a period of time

The comfort zone is an area of success. A place we have journeyed to that says to us ‘This. This feels good.’

So, we must recognize how to celebrate ourselves and, at the same time, not remain comfortable for too long.

If you want change and to grow, you must be willing to tolerate some level of discomfort and imperfection as you explore areas outside of your comfort zone.

You must start living courageously.

Change feels scary and makes us feel vulnerable. We are our own harshest critics, and we don’t want to do things ‘badly’.

The challenge with getting out of the comfort zone is that many are asking you ~ or you’re asking of yourself ~ to step so far out of the comfort zone that you bypass any zone of personal growth.

[bctt tweet=”The challenge with getting out of the comfort zone is that many are asking you ~ or you’re asking of yourself ~ to step so far out of the comfort zone that you bypass any zone of personal growth.” username=”laurapclark”]

The Art of Living Courageously is knowing when to take small, simple, daily acts of courage

The art of living courageously is knowing when to take small, simple, daily acts of courage. And when to take leaps that require faith and trust, backed by your soul and spirit’s support.

It requires you to use these 6 Truths: to be curious and to always seek knowledge for growth and change.

This is a skill that can be learned. THIS is living courageously.

See, we all take daily acts of courage. You simply need to recognize them. Then, you can expand upon them with confidence and make those leaps of faith.

Let’s take a look at a simple example of living courageously

When you were first learning to drive, driving in even a little traffic seemed impossible! Once you became comfortable at that, you ventured forward. Then, you had to face your fears of driving in rush hour traffic and you faced them. Now, you can (you may not like to) but you can drive in all kinds of traffic.

This example of living courageously shows that you have stepped out of your comfort zone.

Because you learned to step out of the comfort zone, face your fears and started living courageously behind the wheel. And many people do this daily!

Living courageously doesn’t mean you have to go skydiving (although you may want to!). It doesn’t mean you have to be the model of Super~Woman.

Living courageously means taking daily steps of courage for growth and change

Living courageously means you are able to look at what you need to do to grow and change and then take small, consistent steps to do so.

This is a continuum ~ this movement from comfort zone living to courageous zone living. If you want to know more about this, consider joining the Living Your Truth Sisterhood. It is a place where women are empowering themselves and others to live courageously daily.

Grab the 6 Truths for Sassy & Spiritual Creatives & Entrepreneurs, along with guiding soul play activities to integrate each of these into your life to take courageous action TODAY!

Click the image below or go to https://wiselivinginstitute.com/6_truths_ebook

Your Living Your Truth Soul~Play Activity:

Take out your journal and consider:

What other simple examples of living courageously in your life can you think of? Write them down.

How did you get here? What fears did you have to overcome?

How can you translate this lesson into taking a greater leap of faith in yourself and enhance your daily acts of courageous living?

Looking for more support in Personal Growth and Development?

Consider the Living Your Truth Sisterhood to hear your inner wisdom more consistently and follow it more courageously!



What is your favorite way of connecting to your inner knowing that allows you to step into greater self-awareness? Share with us beIf you liked this post, please share it with your friends by clicking the links below! And, don’t forget to share your thoughts below too, I’d love to hear from you!

At the Wise Living Institute, we teach you how to discover your own personal “WHO” and the process to find your truth by looking within. With tools (like this one) and systems, we support in stepping forward Living Your Truth for greater peace-of-mind and passion-filled life. Allow us to show you how to access your inner knowing and call upon our teachings to make choices that are fully aligned with your purpose. Our courses, products, sisterhood, and programs were created to feed the soul and help you find realignment within.