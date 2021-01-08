Live from Your Highest Values in 2021

How to Live from Your Highest Values

One of my primary purposes for developing the Demartini Method was to take whatever you’ve experienced that you’ve judged and stored in the subconscious mind, which has weighed you down with gravitational entropy and aged you, and ask a series of very precise questions, scientifically demonstrated, to reintegrate those parts, synchronously, where you become lightened up and radiantly awakened to a state of certainty with love, gratitude, presence, enthusiasm and inspiration.

Your Transcendent Mind and Your Highest Values

When you live by your highest priorities or highest values, you have the highest probability of being objective. Objectivity means unbiased, even minded or neutral minded.

When you are infatuated, you are not likely to have a balanced mental equation or be neutral. Instead, you’re likely to be subjectively biased and polarized. In other words, you might have a confirmation bias on the positives and dis-confirmation bias on the negatives. You may have a false positive on the positives and a false negative on the negatives. So, you might not see things as they are – only your distortion.

The moment you live in alignment with your highest values, you will tend to be the more balanced and objective and embrace both pain and pleasure in the pursuit of your purpose. Your highest value is the path of your most fulfilling purpose.

So, every time you complete the Demartini Method, and every time you equilibrate your mind, you are most likely to reawaken your purpose, reawaken your mission and spontaneously reconnect with your inspiration. In other words – reconnect with the love of what you feel you are here for. You are also then most likely to have an orientation of equity between yourself and others.

See, when you look up to people and minimize yourself, you will tend to go into altruism and sacrifice yourself for others and try to live in other people’s values, which is futile and self-depreciating. When you are resentful, you are likely to be self-righteous and proud, and try to project your values onto them and get them to live in your values, which is futile and also inauthentic. But when you have equanimity or a balanced and transcendent mind, you are most likely to have equity between yourself and others, where you have integrated your facades of pride and shame and become authentic. This is also when you will tend to have the most power, because you’re likely to be dis-empowered when you disown parts of yourself – those portions you have been too proud or ashamed to own within deflected off others.

The Demartini Method and The Transcendental State

Many people go through their life emotionally reacting and moving from one judgment to the next. Many of them don’t even know that a state of transcendence exists or how to access it. In the Breakthrough Experience, I teach people that there’s a science to accessing it and a science of becoming fully conscious.

For example, I’ve had people in the Breakthrough Experience, who have judged or resented someone in their life – a partner, a spouse, a parent, a rapist, a bully, or an aggressive boss. As we went through the Demartini Method, methodically asking questions that added reflection to their minds, allowed them to balance out their mental equations and dissolve their infatuations, resentments, prides and shames, and labels they had about those they judged, they were then able to break the fantasies and nightmares that were stored in their subconscious mind, become present and finally see the synchronicity of opposites through a transcendent full consciousness.

If you are externally driven, blame things on the outside or give credit to things on the outside, you tend not to realize that it’s only a reflection of some disowned portion of you. In other words, you have things that you infatuate and resent, the angels and the demons, the heroes and the villains, the saints and the sinners, the virtues and the vices all the biases that you project onto others, but they are often nothing more than projections of your own nature that you have disowned and not loved.

Once you realize that they are reflections and integrate them, you are likely to activate the super conscious mind, the cosmic conscious mind, the spiritual soul or the transcendent mind – whatever you prefer to call it – and it is profound because the authentic you are sitting there waiting to love and be inspired.

When the ancient philosophers stated “know thyself” – it meant knowing your true highest values, for it is through living congruently with your true highest values that awakens equanimity, objectivity and authenticity and helps you access your transcendental mind and State of Unconditional Love or SOUL. That is why you are here on the planet and your purpose reflects. It’s the pathway of objectivity and certainty. It’s the most efficient, effective pathway to fulfill the greatest number of voids (judgments) with the greatest amount of value (love).

So, if you want to have the greatest value, make the biggest contribution and do something extraordinary, you would be wise to be yourself. You are most likely to make the biggest difference by being unique to yourself and not conforming to others or diluting yourself. That is the path of equanimity and the transcendent mind.

To live by the immanent mind takes little effort – every animal and human being has that survival mechanism. It’s the lowest level of Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. It’s where you tend to live by the imperatives of the injected values of those you subordinate to, ruled by the superego of moralities from external authorities, and living deontologically by duty. But the master, the leader, accesses their transcendent mind for wisdom and guidance, inspiration and empowerment – rather than their immanent mind for simple survival.

The Breakthrough Experience

Your immanent mind will tell you what you haven’t loved through impulses and instincts and what you haven’t authentically balanced in your life through equanimity. In that way, it brings to your awareness what you now have an opportunity to love and master.

Benson’s Law says that anything you practice and repeat consistently, you become skillful at and become masterful at. If you live by your highest values and delegate the lower priorities and be of service to other people, in a state of fair exchange and sustained equity, you are likely to build equity, build assets and accumulate the self-development and the love and the wisdom that nobody can take away from you. That enables you to fulfill more profound leadership roles as you expand and contribute more to humanity.