Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

‘Live From New York.’

Thirteen is a convincingly lucky number and a representative symbol to most, if not all. The reason that I bring this up results in the unexpected, masked statement of Timothee Chalamet, ‘treat others with kindness.’ An absent, double patterned clap followed the usually apparent, repetitively routine thank you’s. Reflecting on the past nine months, the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Thirteen is a convincingly lucky number and a representative symbol to most, if not all. The reason that I bring this up results in the unexpected, masked statement of Timothee Chalamet, ‘treat others with kindness.’ An absent, double patterned clap followed the usually apparent, repetitively routine thank you’s.

Reflecting on the past nine months, the young actor simultaneously closed out the show with an externally solid ‘truth bomb’ worth sharing online. Despite that detail, staying in the pivotal moment had its relevance, easily guiding an effective decision process. 

Taking a screenshot was out of the question.

A respective, coordinating, deep navy blue and a black denim clad ‘Boss’ brought admirably definitive, ample value to the stage, the proud look of a mentor, adding the uniqueness of a non existent element. ‘Mic drop’ is a necessary understatement with plentifully claimed generosity. 

Admittance of an inspirational, twenty something mama’s boy earned a respective curtain call, at ‘Studio 8H.’ His, appropriately, once called those very long, thin, narrowed halls ‘home,’ serendipitous for the rare occasion. Thirty years may have indeed, glaringly passed by and yet, still, nothing has seemingly changed. It’s the iconic place that it always has been and continues to prove to be through the genuine hard work passed down from numerous, prior aged generations. Like an apple, talent doesn’t ‘fall far from the tree.’

Familial connection strongly prospers at the alluringly attractive, attention grabbing thought of a purposefully decorated, seasonally coveted, tiny, midtown corner Manhattan set.

Laughter is the best medicine, highlighting the intended camaraderie of a native New York accent, all with the start of a simplistic piano trill. That was a discovery of the inner creative. Firsts thrive upon the random imitation and the efforted fascination of a Harry Styles impersonation. Imagine being interviewed by Dionne Warwick.

https://link.medium.com/2nJzF3zlccb

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Anchoring to Our Breath

    by Carl Phillips
    Wisdom//

    The Fear in Coming Out (Gay)

    by Dylan Martinsen
    Community//

    Ways on How to Not be Stressed out During this Tough Time

    by Nicole L

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.