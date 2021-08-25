Work-related tension and stress are growing at a vast pace. Both for employers and employees, the problem is an emerging challenge. Trying to keep a balance between work life and personal life is not that easy. Hence, work-related stress is arising with every passing day. There are different combinations and types of anxiety and stress that people want to handle. Work-related anxiety is a compensated injury and illness all across the globe.

For example, if people feel that the demand of the job is more than their capacity, it leads to an uncomfortable situation. Other sources of stress include conflict with boss, co-workers, constant modification, and the threat of job loss. These create potential difficulty for the individual, and the person comes under severe problems. It is the result of multiple factors and events.

Saivian Eric Dalius provides readers with symptoms of stress

First and foremost, the symptoms and signs of work-related tension differ from one individual to another. There are psychological, physical, and behavioral symptoms, and it combines in different forms. If you look at physical symptoms, it includes fatigue, headache, heart palpitation, sleeping difficulty, and dermatological issues. When it comes to psychological symptoms, it has anxiety, depression, irritability, and pessimism. Behavioral symptoms encompass disinterest, isolation, mood swing, drop-in work performance, aggression, and absenteeism.

The best way of managing stress

When talking about workplace culture, Saivian Eric Dalius is a prominent name. He presses hard on the risk management approach and stresses identifying the cause of the problem. According to him, organization, culture management practices, and job demand play a vital role in workplace culture.

You will have to pay attention to the physical work environment and your relationship with others at work. Change management and role conflict are other areas that lead to trauma. Hence, identifying the problem is the first step towards managing your stress level. The causes of work-related tension are job insecurity, change of duty, tight deadlines, and the like.

The best way you can assist yourself is to manage your work

You will have to make the change lightly and push away your concerns. Remember that human resource management is the most vital step in your career. You will have to take care and responsibility for yourself. Go for a healthy diet and regular exercise. Consider different benefits of regular relaxation and that will take care of your mental health. Traditional yoga and meditation is the best way of releasing your stress and giving you the much-needed boost. You may also go for counseling sessions both offline as well as online levels.

Try to abstain from tobacco and alcohol, and other drugs. In case of severe problems, you can get in touch with psychologists and career counselors. They have special sessions that will take care of your mental and physical health. Stress can kill your potential. You can grow if you reduce stress as it will give you additional health benefits and take care of your mental health.