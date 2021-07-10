Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Little Known Ways to 10 Foods As Per Michael Osland Proven to Improve Mental Health

Improve Mental Health-Michael Osland

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Martin Polanco
Martin Polanco

People across the globe are affected by the adverse psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence here is a list of 10 foods that are proven to help people with mental illnesses.

However, eating healthy is equally important and has substantial effects on the human mind.

Foods for better mental health

1-Salmon

A type of fatty fish that is rich in omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids build nerve cells. As a result, it improves memory and stimulates healthy brain functioning.As a result, salmon helps to reduce depression, anxiety, and a range of mood disorders.

2-Avocados

They are incredibly nutritious, and their constituents ensure that you are the same from strokes. Avocados, too, are beneficial in enhancing memory and smooth functioning of your brain.

3-Nuts

Nuts are the best to ensure a strong brain. They, too, are a great source of Omega-3 fatty acid and can help protect and build healthy brain cells.

4-Dark Chocolate

Due to the presence of a high percentage of cocoa, dark chocolates are healthy for your stressed-out brain. In the words of Michael Osland, they are rich in antioxidants and are effective in enhancing mood, attention, and memory.

5- Eggs

Eggs contain vitamins B6 and B12, folate, and choline. They are linked with promoting mental fitness and healthy brain functioning. Their deficiency can result in depression and mood disorders. 

6-Yoghurt

It can be a source of probiotics as they contain active cultures. Apart from its mental health benefits, yogurt is also proven to reduce high blood pressure and help you feel fuller!

7-Whole grains

Whole grains can help balance serotonin levels in your body. Serotonin is the feel-good hormone. Hence consuming whole grains has a direct impact on your mood and hence on your overall mental health

8- Chicken

Chicken is rich in lean protein and is a source of tryptophan, a type of amino acid. Tryptophan is associated with serotonin production, which in turn helps the brain manage mood and fight mental illness.

9-Spinach

It is a rich source of folic acid. If consumed once or twice a day, this leafy food can significantly decline the rate of mental decline in human beings. It enhances one’s memory and focuses.

10-Green tea

Green tea contains caffeine which is responsible for boosting our mental health. Green tea can also stimulate neurotransmitters making us feel relaxed and less anxious. Additionally, green tea can also improve attentiveness, focus, and memory.

All these and more can have a great impact on your mental health. It is also important to avoid what can be harmful to your body and mind with the right and healthy diet.

Developing a healthy diet plan is not an overnight process. You will have to see what works for you best, and over time you can tell the difference. Making healthy choices can be difficult, but it’s the need of the hour during a global pandemic.

    Michael Osland

