Life Loves You

It’s lack of trust in life that makes life so difficult.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
Photo by Darius Bashar on Unsplash
Life loves you. It really does. Life’s your biggest fan. Your prayers are already answered.

You might not believe it, but life wants the very best for you, and life wants you to have whatever you want.

If you don’t have what you want it’s because you don’t trust life.

And it’s lack of trust in life that makes life so difficult.

Just stop fighting.

Let life prove to you just how much you’re loved and just how valuable you are.

When I was young I didn’t trust myself, others, or life, and was scared of everything because of extreme self-doubt.

As I got older and ignored these things, the insecurity, fear, self-doubt, and lack of trust in myself grew and intensified…

And I chased wealth, materials, and other things to try to make those feelings stop.

I even tried to eat and drink myself out of pain and became a 300-pound, suicidal alcoholic with no self-worth or self-value.

When I decided that I had enough and was exhausted from running, I turned the spotlight inward and that’s when I began to heal and realized all of those feelings were false.

That’s when I realized that by feeling and embracing them instead of running from and trying to escape them, they would dissolve.

As the lack of trust, insecurity, and self-doubt dissolve, new clarity, courage, and confidence take their place.

Nothing outside of me can resolve those lower-level feelings and conditions.

But to stop running and feeling and understanding all of them made all the difference.

Everything you want is already inside of you.

It’s the fight you’re fighting that’s keeping everything just out of reach.

But it’s right there waiting for you to trust and allow.

You’ve never needed to fight.

And the most difficult work you’ll ever experience is just giving up the addiction to fight for what’s already yours.

    Mike Kitko, Executive Self-Mastery Coach

    Mike Kitko is an executive self-mastery coach, speaker, and published author. After a colossal career and personal meltdown, he found his true purpose: inspiring leaders to find the power in their authenticity, purpose, and passion.

     

    A Marine with an MBA, Mike has decades of experience in leadership roles for Fortune 500 companies, yet he always felt like an imposter. His outward persona was one of strength and wealth, yet he struggled internally with self-confidence and self-fulfillment. His inability to understand his emotions led him to alcoholism, uncontrolled anger, and ballistic rage. The abuse of his marriage, family, professional career, and health are documented in his latest book,  The Imposter in Charge.

     

    Through coaching, intense study, and deep work, Mike learned to embrace self-doubt and care for his body, mind, emotions, and soul with self-mastery. Now Mike's overflowing energy, clarity, and love inspire souls. With an infectious zest for life, internal power, and inward confidence that matches how people perceive him externally, Mike has turned his life around. And he wants to help you to do the same.

     

    Through private coaching, mastermind groups, and training, Mike helps business owners achieve higher levels of success and happiness in all areas of life.

     

    Mike is available for private coaching, professional development executive training, and keynotes.

