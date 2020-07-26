Life as a Free Spirit

I like to be a free spirit. Some don’t like that, but that’s the way I am.

– Princess Diana

I was always fascinated by the thought of been a Free Spirit. I have loved the Thought of been a Free Spirit. I have always wanted to be Free Spirit. Then I figured that I was actually one! So what does it mean to be a Free Spirit? What is the deal with this word? What are the personality traits of a Free Spirit? How can you become one?

A free spirit is someone who thinks for herself in order to form her own opinions.

A free spirit does what she thinks is right, not what everyone else tells her is right. She believes in free choice always.

A free spirit wants and cares about getting to know both herself and the world around her.

A free spirit isn’t generally influenced by arguments of what one is “supposed” to do. She tends to avoid, ignore, or become upset by people who are judgmental or even controlling.

A free spirit has the courage to test life’s boundaries and limits, and to try things that other people think are impossible, maybe unimportant, or sometimes even impractical. (These other people are often wrong.)

A free spirit often does tend to have her own unique vision of life and the world.

All of this does not mean a free spirit is a stomper as in the kind of person who does not care about other people’s feelings. Nor are all free spirits incapable of compromise and discussion. They aren’t inherently flighty or irresponsible either. Free spirits can be any of these things, just like everyone else, but they don’t have to be and don’t want to be.

I personally turned out to be Independent let’s say aggressively Independent actually.

Generally, Free-spirited individuals are often cited as living outside the norms of society and having unconventional lifestyles. This doesn’t need to be the case always! Of course, if this is what’s important to you, then totally go for it. However, being a free spirit, to me, means going with your own flow. Creating your lifestyle and thrive off it like no tomorrow. It’s always nice to check in with friends and family, but you should definitely live your life for yourself. Have your own mind and have tremendous faith in your abilities.

Making your own choices, thinking and acting for yourself and being self-aware are signs that you’re a free spirit. You don’t necessarily have to dress in hippy-flares and flower crowns to fit into this personality type! Making the most of your life and proactively choosing how things pan out is very important to you, and there is no shame in that.

I have always lived not just existed despite fear

One of the most defining characteristics of a free spirit is to dance with fear. If fear doesn’t hold you back from doing what you love, that is indeed a sign you’re a free spirit.

Very often fear holds us back. The fear of what others will think and the fears of both failure and success cripple the lives and aspirations of so many people all around the world.

To be a free spirit is to refuse to be tamed or held back by fear of any kind. I feel it, as we all do, but I stand tall despite that and keep moving forward. No person, no outer or inner force– will refrain me from expressing my authentic self.

I know what to exactly stand for

A free spirit does have strong values and opinions about life.

I am not someone who wanders for the sake of wandering — a true free spirit lives with an intention for sure. I appreciate my free-spiritedness and have chosen to live in a way that is aligned with my values.

If you know what you stand for and won’t let anyone tell you otherwise, you may be a free spirit too!

I do not easily become attached

One of the most prominent features of a free spirit is their unwillingness to be chained down by a single thing in life. I can totally relate to this one!

Sure, you might have a passion that you devote yourself fully into. However, you find yourself regularly changing things in your life such as your physical appearance, hobbies, quirky obsessions, and you will find yourself moving frequently too.

As a free spirit, I like all people, but I am wary of being tied down in a relationship and approach such situations with immense caution, never allowing my wings to be clipped just for the sake of a romantic attachment.

I have a deep appreciation for certain things

To be a free spirit means I am pulled in certain directions in a very deep and meaningful way. This is a sign that I have a deep understanding, and, therefore, appreciate things I am connected with.

This is a rarely understood quality of free spirits that just sits beneath the surface; however, its part of what gives their life so much energy and vigour. They tend to be a bit more philosophical because their grasping of the world around them is extremely eager than an average person.

It’s this combination of persistent vitality with a much deeper understanding of the world that really makes free spirits like me so special.

I Travel When I Want To Come What May

For me, travel is a priority, and it’s something that I will put first in my life.

In my eyes, being a free spirit means just that – your spirit, mind, and body are free to roam wherever they like. Of course, I do recognize how fortunate I have been as I have no responsibility towards anyone. Did I have ties? Of course! But, for me, travel was so important that I was willing to cut those ties in pursuit of my own happiness.

I Thoroughly Enjoy My Own Company

Being alone is something that I used to hate. I never enjoyed alone-time with my thoughts, and I would always look for excuses to avoid such a situation. For me, alone had the exact same definition as lonely!

Fast forward a few years, I have a fully-functioning social life, friendship circle, and healthy relationships (well, healthyish so to say!), but I’ve finally learnt to love my own company dearly. My own mind is no longer something to be scared of; it’s something I appreciate and have worked hard to tune into. Aligning your mind and body is something that becomes really important to you as a free spirit.

Doing things that make you happy, being satisfied with being alone, and actively craving time on your own is all healthy and does not make you antisocial at all. On the whole, being able to function as an individual is a sign that you are a free spirit.

Lovers find it difficult to keep up

A free-spirited woman doesn’t need anyone to fulfil her. Instead, whenever I am ready, I will seek out someone who is strong enough to keep up with me. Free spirits, see lovers as equals and partners!

Free spirits need enough passion, more understanding and tremendous patience from lovers. Because your brains are actually moving at a million miles per minute, you only invite in those who can enrich you!

Free spirits, in turn, also do everything in our power to love and enrich our partners. It is always a superb two way street.

I am over-emotional

Sometimes the real world is far too harsh for free spirits. We are told we’re over-emotional.

I absorb others’ pain, pleasure, anxiety, contentedness, fear and courage. My empathy causes me to go through powerful highs and lows. I am the first person my friends go to when the going gets tough.

Free spirits are so in touch with feelings that you never fail to empathize with others. It is not in your nature to be judgmental, so you are very easy to talk to.

When you experience bouts of sadness, you reach out to others for support. Just simply being around another happy person can lighten your mood because of how susceptible you are to others’ feelings.

Free spirits keep away from those who suck energy out of us, or worse, project their negativity and anxiety onto us.

My idea of beauty is unconventional

A free spirit will find beauty in the ugliest of situations. I can see through the rain clouds to the rainbow before anyone else in my life.

I wear makeup, dye my hair and do or do not shave my armpits because I want to. My beauty is found within, and it radiates from my very core into the world around me.

You will not let the traditional ideas of beauty define you. In fact, you will often go against the general, social acceptance of beauty in order to prove a point.

Free-spirited women love their own bodies, but do not let physicality rule us.

When the world tells you to be ashamed of your bodies, you turn to your spiritual selves and remind yourself that your soul reflects your core being.

Being a free spirit is not always easy. We may not always be understood and we may not always be accepted too.

I Love myself Dearly

This pretty much ties all of the above points together.

Loving yourself means being comfortable in your own skin, pursuing things that make you happy, and letting go of those things that no longer serve your purpose. Part of being a free spirit means taking responsibility for your actions and setting yourself free from anything that is holding you back. Family and friends can be grounding, but you should never feel trapped.

Being a free spirit may be about wandering from opportunity to opportunity or just enjoying the moment and letting go. Having no fear and testing the limits of your comfort zone is a pretty strong sign that you’re indeed free-spirited. It’s all about challenging yourself and making the most of every situation that may benefit you. Loving yourself means looking after your own needs, and nourishing your mind and body however you can.

Ultimately, doing things for yourself and creating a life that you love is a sign of truly being a free spirit. It may take a while to get there, but it’ll be worth the journey, trust me…

My soul is elsewhere, I am sure of that, and I intend to end up there- Rumi