Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Life and Business Lessons from Lockdown

How lockdown helped me find my business flow and release the real me.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Introvert or Extrovert Sign

As a business owner in the professional services industry I’m the first to admit that my business came to a screaming halt when restrictions around COVID began. 

Operating a consulting business for less than 2 years when the COVID lockdown hit, I was still in the “danger” zone for business sustainability.  Like many other business owners, I was faced with a big question mark around whether my once profitable business was still viable,

And, after a long career in corporate roles, most of the clients had come from the networks I developed there, so when they shut down, so did my work.

Most of my days were spent with clients, at their premises in consulting roles, working with their teams or delivering workshops – that’s where my talents and skills in leading teams had taken me.  I really just continued on the type of interactions I had when I was leading large teams – it’s what everyone said I was good at – “you connect with people, you build such great relationships, you thrive on working with your team…..” you get the drift!  I really thought I was leveraging my strengths.

Under lockdown, my workshops and office-based consulting stopped. I suddenly had way too much time to think about the gaps in my business, the mistakes I had made.  I realised there was only one type of income stream in my business, I had all my eggs in one basket – relying on “getting out there” and working face to face. 

But the biggest realisation I had was about myself, and boy, was it an eye opening one!  I discovered that despite leading teams of extroverted salespeople, presenting to large groups and always being the first one to offer to speak or facilitate a workshop or client event, and being considered really quite good at all of these, I didn’t really enjoy it all that much!

Spending time alone, at home, made me feel good.  I actually enjoyed self-isolation and social distancing was energising me!

I began reflecting on how I used to feel after workshops, events, even after running huddles as Head of Sales with my large team.  I was shattered!  As soon as I finished one of these, I craved time by myself.  At the time, I thought it was simply because I had so much to do and fit into my day, but now I realise it was because I was operating way out of my natural space. 

I don’t dislike people – in fact I love working with them, developing them and relish in the impact I can have – however, I prefer doing it in a certain way.  One on one, or small groups is my happy place.  I enjoy speaking events, or larger group presentations occasionally, but I’ve decided it’s no longer going to be my norm

I thrive on time by myself, it energises me.  I love nothing more than spending the day focused on projects in my home office, just me and my 2 furry staff members, only emerging when I really need to.  I’m calmer, happier, more focused and have developed an entirely new working rhythm.

Armed with this knowledge about myself, I built a new business model.  One where I can scale and where I can focus on doing what lights me up – and what I now know I am equally (if not better) at, that what I was previously doing.

I’ve laser focused on one area – Leadership and Business Coaching. Narrowing my focus means I now deliver depth on my service offerings.  One stream is online delivery of a targeted Leadership course enabling me to scale effectively, without trading time for money.  The other is 1:1 coaching for small to medium business owners.  This enables me to work with my ideal clients in an area which absolutely lights me up and energises me in every session.  A friend says if she calls me, she can tell when I’ve just finished with a coaching client, as I sound energetic and positive.  More importantly, it allows me to really enjoy my business again.

I’ll be honest, what initially presented as the biggest negative event for my business, has been my biggest gift.  It provided the wakeup call I needed, it held my business up to a mirror and forced me to plan and be strategic. 

Most of all though, I’m grateful for the opportunity to discover and understand the real me, an unapologetic and newly minted introvert!

Kerry Kingham, Leadership and Business Coach at KTSB Consulting

Kerry Kingham is a senior sales and leadership professional with over 20 years of experience across a wide range of sectors including the government, banking, publishing, media and higher education. Kerry is fascinated with leadership; performance development and is incredibly passionate about coaching emerging and established leaders in a variety of industries. In October 2018, she stepped out of her senior corporate leadership role and entered the world of consulting. Kerry founded KTSB Consulting and has also taught leadership at an MBA level via the Australian Institute of Business, the largest MBA provider in Australia for nearly 2 years. Kerry’s experience in the corporate world leading different teams, combined with her knowledge from years of teaching and lecturing enables her to deliver practical and actionable coaching. “Turning Potential into Reality” is how she describes her coaching style. Kerry’s approach helps people get out of their own way, provides them with a different perspective and ultimately, shows them how to leverage their strengths and manage their blind spots. She uses social intelligence to understand the behaviour, mindset, and emotional intelligence to optimise interpersonal relationships which they need in leading people, businesses, and organisations.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Why it is so important for a leader to continuously grow new capabilities” With Charlotte Mary Brown

by Akemi Sue Fisher
Community//

“How to find variety.” With Charlie Katz & Brooke Lively

by Charlie Katz
Community//

Jamie Van Cuyk: “Communities came together”

by Karina Michel Feld

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.