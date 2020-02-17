Author Charlotte Joko Beck said, “Life always gives us exactly the teacher we need at every moment. This includes every mosquito, every misfortune, every red light, every traffic jam, every obnoxious supervisor (or employee), every illness, every loss, every moment of joy or depression, every addiction, every piece of garbage, every breath.”

It doesn’t always feel like a teacher when the moment is upon us. We may feel frustrated, angry, helpless or scared. However, there are silver linings. Sometimes it takes a while to see them. But how might life change if we noticed them immediately? If we embraced the moment? If we realized that not getting what we want might be the greatest gift of all?

Essayist Anais Nin said, “We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are.”

We see things through a positive or a negative lens. The things don’t change. But the person seeing them can.

What if we decided for this moment, we would accept things as they are? Be grateful for all the messy, messed up things and remind ourselves that life is what happens when we are making other plans. We are perfectly imperfect and that is what makes our lives beautiful.

What is life giving us today that we can learn from? What lessons can we breathe in and what stress can we exhale?

We have exactly what we need to live our best life. Nothing is stopping us but ourselves.