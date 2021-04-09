Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Life After Covid…

Your Personal Self-Care Retreat Hopefully,You’ve taken this time to retool, reset and renew commitments. First, your commitment to yourself. We’ve all realized the importance of priorities. Your NEW selfcare list may look entirely different (as it should). Acknowledge, that LIFE has changed as we know it. Take a deep breath, exhale- Let GO! Here’s a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Your Personal Self-Care Retreat

Hopefully,
You’ve taken this time to retool, reset and renew commitments. First, your commitment to yourself. We’ve all realized the importance of priorities.

Your NEW selfcare list may look entirely different (as it should).

Acknowledge, that LIFE has changed as we know it. Take a deep breath, exhale- Let GO!

Here’s a quick checklist to think about as we move forward. Journal Time.

  1. What did you learn about yourself over the last year?
  2. List your top 3 focus items for each Week/ Month / Quarter- Measure your growth?
  3. What is most important to you? Visit this list often with Gratitude.
  4. How will you celebrate the little things?

Lastly,

Be sure to make time for yourself mind, body and spirit. Be Well, Live Well, Age Well.

Jestacia Lanette

    Jestacia Jones, Selfcare Author / Lifestyle Coach at The J'Lore Foundation

    ​Selfcare Advocate and wholistic educator expands reach, through youth development and community empowerment programs.

    Jestacia Jones, Author Founder/ Director of The J'Lore Foundation and it's division E3 Tech Academy for youth.

    The J'Lore Foundation serves the community by offering wholistic enrichment training, and development for women and youth.   Through various ministry workshops and technology programs.   Jestacia has written a series of self-care journals, and a host of media programs.   She was nominated for the 2017 Non Profit Trinity Awards.   She developed The e3 Tech Youth Program forming partnerships with Panera Bread, The Apple Store, Microsoft and the Aviation community just to name a few.   With over a decade of experience in film, TV and entertainment- she enjoys the calm of her next chapter, pursuing a PHD in alternative medicine and developing alternative therapies.
    Licensed Aesthetician Licensed / Aesthetics Educator / BA Fashion Marketing Licensed / Ordained in Ministry
    Publications:
    The Ministry of Mind, Body and Spirit
    Be Well, Be Whole, Be Wealthy - a biblical perspective on well- Being
    Soul Retreat  
    Developed a line of Medicinal Teas, and aroma blends for healing- balance and restoration ​
    Recently developed an APPs for Cancer Patients, and Youth Enrichment.
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Think You’re Aligned with Your Priorities? This Exercise May Open Your Eyes.

    by Kristen Parks
    Wisdom//

    How Changing the Way You Make Commitments Can Make You More Successful

    by Srinivas Rao
    Mastering the art of prioritization
    Community//

    5 Simple Steps to Take to Master the Art of Prioritization

    by Lystia Putranto

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.