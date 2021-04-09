Life After Covid…

Your Personal Self-Care Retreat

Hopefully,

You’ve taken this time to retool, reset and renew commitments. First, your commitment to yourself. We’ve all realized the importance of priorities.

Your NEW selfcare list may look entirely different (as it should).

Acknowledge, that LIFE has changed as we know it. Take a deep breath, exhale- Let GO!

Here’s a quick checklist to think about as we move forward. Journal Time.

What did you learn about yourself over the last year? List your top 3 focus items for each Week/ Month / Quarter- Measure your growth? What is most important to you? Visit this list often with Gratitude. How will you celebrate the little things?

Lastly,

Be sure to make time for yourself mind, body and spirit. Be Well, Live Well, Age Well.

Jestacia Lanette