I first read about Thrive ZP in the break room at work. I had been losing weight since my weight loss surgery, and I figured I would go for it. I had been overweight my whole life, even as a kid. I feel better now than I did in my 20s! I used to eat my feelings — I would eat whether I was happy or bored, and it would mostly be junk food. Now I live on vegetables like broccoli and spinach, which I used to hate. I’ve swapped soda out for decaf tea with Splenda. When my family used to do things, they’d often leave me behind, which hurt my feelings. I’d come home from work and sit on the couch. Now, I’m the one saying, “Let’s go!” Both my husband and daughter are diabetic, so I’m encouraging them to make healthier choices with me.

Over the last year and a half, I’ve lost 178 pounds.

I used to be a size 32, now I can wear a size 10.

My family and I are spending more time together outside in the garden.

Since starting my Thrive ZP journey, I have a more positive outlook on life.

I used to walk past the mirror and think, “That’s not me” — but it is! I was 375 pounds at my heaviest. Now, every two months I have to buy new clothes, because the old ones just fall off. My doctor has even told me I don’t have to come back so often because I’ve made a lot of progress. I used to pass out at work because of my blood pressure. Since making healthier choices, I take fewer blood pressure medications, because I don’t need them anymore. I would say I have positively affected people in my community during my Thrive ZP journey. I’ve posted about my weight loss process on Facebook and have inspired people to start their own. It’s all about setting a big goal, but breaking it down into baby steps. And if you don’t reach your goal by the time you think you should have, it’s OK. Don’t beat yourself up — just pick yourself back up and keep going.

—Libby Waters, Supercenter #0333; Beaver Dam, KY; National Thrive ZP Challenge $5K Winner

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making better, healthier choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as Libby Waters, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, healthier choices and peer-to-peer inspiration.