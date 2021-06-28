LEVERAGING BUSINESS FOR GOOD WITH QUANTUM TRANSFORMATION

Do you know the Secret to Maximizing Productivity, Goodwill, and Revenues? Do you want to find more joy and passion in what you do and how you do it?

“I do not know what your destiny will be, but I do know one thing, the only ones among you who will be really, really be happy are the ones who sought and found how to serve.”

-Albert Schweitzer

With one simple choice, you can transform everything. The choice requires that you know the secret. Unlearning what has been will make room for all that can be.

We learn a certain way of thinking during our upbringing, education, and experiences. Unlearning habitual ways of thinking has the power to change your business and world for good instantaneously. Unlearning, like rethinking a belief or strongly held opinion, can free you to listen to and incorporate other ways to approach the greatest challenges facing our lives.

In business, unlearning is vital for the growth of the organization. Unlearning helps us to replace an old mindset that stifles growth with a mindset that helps overcome obstacles.

Overcoming the obstacles we currently face in business will require Quantum Transformation of how and why we do business. To do this, we must know our Cause. Cause, as compared to purpose or mission, can be defined as follows;

A just cause serves the betterment of the whole of humanity and transcends any need or goal of the part; individual or business.

My upcoming book “DIVINE GENIUS – The Unlearning Curve” focuses on unlearning and invites us to unlearn the ego’s fear-based thinking as well as discover our Cause.

It’s a Quantum World

We need to unlearn conventional business and then learn the novel way of doing business for a turnaround transformation. I am talking about the quantum business that has revolutionized the way we understand, think, feel, and do business. It takes its roots in quantum physics, whose universal principles inspire us to draw an impeccable analogy.

A quantum is the smallest indivisible form or amount of any physical entity. Quantum physics is the branch of physics that studies matter and energy at its most fundamental level. It tells us about how everything works.

According to quantum physics, everything is quintessentially quantized fields or bundles of field energy. The entire Universe comprises different quantized fields that are unified into a single quantum field, which we call the Universe. In a quantum field, reality can exist in infinite possible states. Thus, the Universe is a field of infinite possibilities.

You, your employees, and your businesses also have the potential to create opportunities that can help expand and grow in myriad ways. Your business in and of itself happens to be a microcosm of the macrocosm. In other words, each one of us, and the business we run, create a quantum field.

Let us get some insights into what are the quantum principles, what is quantum business, and who is a quantum or Genius leader.

Explore Quantum Leadership

Quantum Principles and Quantum Business

You can develop your business practices using the same principles that govern everything quantum. There are four basic principles of quantum physics that all quanta (plural of quantum) follow. We can compare them with what happens in a business.

1) Duality

Quantum physics professes wave-particle duality. It means that all particles can behave like waves, and all waves can behave like particles. Despite the impression of duality, there is an underlying oneness.

We experience duality in business too. As a leader, you see yourself as one entity and your company or customer as another entity. While you perceive these as separate parts, these are parts of one whole entity.

2) Uncertainty

Quantum physics is probabilistic, or there is always an element of uncertainty.

In business, you experience the same principle of uncertainty. You never know what is going to happen next and how things may unfold. This knowledge allows ideas to evolve into an optimal place where they can be implemented. In addition, the unknown can transform a problem into a solution. This happens by exploring the solution that resides within the problem itself.

3) Entanglement

Particles entangle in a way such that the individual particles behave as an inseparable whole.

Relating this to business, you meet some like-minded customers or companies in the marketplace and get entangled such that you form a relationship to do business based on a shared cause.

4) Quantization

Quantization is the process of transition from a classical understanding of physical phenomena to a newer understanding known as quantum mechanics. You shift your focus from being separate to being unified.

In business, you start the process of experiencing duality to unity. What you do is bring it all together as one whole and engage to guarantee assured business through the process of quantization.

When you apply quantum physics, you become a quantum leader, who can help your business evolve and grow in new and radical ways.

Evolution of Business Leadership

Your business, to a great extent, depends on the leaders. I strongly believe great leadership requires personal growth. In business, there are basically four types of leadership for growth, happiness, and success – Subservient leadership, Servant leadership, Steward leadership, and Genius leadership.

1) Subservient leaders

They focus only on profits. They are myopic in their perception and tend to develop tunnel vision. Such leaders go after the short-term goals and targets and lose the confidence of customers and the employees.

2) Servant leaders

They put their employees and customers first and as a result develop more trust, a stronger bond, and cultivate long-term relationships.

3) Steward leaders

They are emotionally intelligent, conscious, and mature people who lead by example and deliver incredible results. They use their hearts and minds to decide and work selflessly with a purpose to do good. They are the ones that serve a cause above and beyond themselves and the companies they lead.

4) Genius Leaders

They become indivisible (Quantum) by sharing their inner wealth of knowledge, love, wisdom, and joy. They effectively guide, manage, and command. Their style of leadership inspires continuous streams of personal and professional growth and profits.

How to Become a Genius Leader

As a quantum leader, you connect with your whole and not to a separate ego. You know the cause of yourself and that of your company. You cease to become a quantum leader if you carry within yourself the thought – “I can exist as separate.” I have developed a time-tested method for unlearning the ego, and I call it the Genius Process.

The Genius Process revolves around the progressive removal of this separatist thought from our consciousness, so that our genius may spread its wings and take flight. The Genius Process regenerates effortless flow, expands capacity for self-love, and does much to attract and maintain peace, joy, and abundance for those open to exploration. It helps us unlearn, develop a new mindset, and know our cause.

In my coming book, Divine Genius, The Unlearning Curve, I share the secret about how to quantum leap into becoming a genius leader.

“Adam C. Hall’s book, Divine Genius, is a consciousness template to apply Quantum Physics in real life. He helps the reader rise above disempowering programs to manifest our intentions and thrive into the future. I highly recommend it as a guide to free ourselves by freeing our minds.”

–Bruce H. Lipton, Ph.D., epigenetic science pioneer, and bestselling author of The Biology of Belief

Conclusion

As an inseparable part of the quantum field, you have unlimited potential and possibilities to transform your business.

A genius leader can take the business to the quantum level for its harmonious, progressive, and successful growth. As an evolved leader, you have the power to live your mission, care for the planet, and create vast wealth and goodwill for yourself and others.

You can become a Genius leader by going through the Genius Process and unlearning the ego. The Genius Process will help enrich your life in four key quadrants: relationships, work, health, and mindset. It helps remove the five key obstacles that prevent you from living your genius.

Become a Genius and take your life and business to extraordinary levels of success.