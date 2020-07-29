Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Letting Go Arizona

Letting go can be painful. It can be hard. It can pierce our heart and purge tears from our eyes. However, it is often needed.

I wrote this poem based on a personal experience with a dear friend of mine. I still remember the morning I got the text from them on my way at work. The text that informed me that they had decided to suddenly move across the country for a time period. They said that they needed to try and find themselves. I pulled my car over on the highway that morning and my hands were shaking as I read the text. Tears fell down my cheeks as I found myself hurting inside due to me having to learn the art of letting go. It was necessary and expected. However, it still pierced my heart. Being the supportive friend, I of course sent nothing but encouraging words back so that they never knew how I was deeply feeling about the sudden news. As with all of my emotions and life experiences…I put my feelings into words to try to sort out my heart. This my friends are the words that hit the paper. Heartfelt and tear stained I let the words take form. Looking back on the poem I believe it sums up a lot of how we can view letting go in all areas of our life.

They say it’s nice in Arizona;

Weather is fit for a king.

The sun stays in the sky longer;

Past hurts a fading thing.

When you unpack your suitcase;

I hope you find the rest

From all those confused blues.

I hope you aren’t the exception;

The mockery of the burning heat.

The dust stirring up the memories;

Brining you back to the town you try to flee.

I hope you find your answer;

That your peace is more than a mirage.

You let go of all the failures;

You’ve let them haunt you far too long.

My friend, you have a gypsy soul.

You easily love then leave them;

Not wanting to linger.

Never staying one place too long.

Some say you are a pirate;

A cold-hearted man of stone.

I just see a lonely heart;

Still searching for its’ home.

Arizona is known for cowboys;

Loners trying to steer their course.

Something about the desert sand;

Helps them face their inward fears.

I hope you fight your demons;

Even more, I hope you win.

More than anything in the world;

I want to see you happy again.

May the dark clouds in your eyes;

No longer have the chance to stay.

Instead of all the rain;

Sunshine fills your stay.

As much as I don’t want you to forget;

Memories can be a jaded thing.

So, if letting go of me is needed;

Leave me behind my dear friend.

My friend, you have a gypsy soul.

You easily love then leave them;

Not wanting to linger.

Never staying one place too long.

Some say you are a pirate;

A cold-hearted man of stone.

I just see a lonely heart;

Still searching for its’ home.

Blair Hayse, #1 International Best Selling Author, Publisher and Coach at Blair Hayse Publishing

Blair is a multiple best selling author, international speaker and has published over eighteen best selling authors already this year in her publishing company Blair Hayse Publishing. She also coaches women on massive profit through their business. In her spare time she enjoys writing, reading, yoga, spending time with her kids and shopping (maybe a bit too much). Blair resides in the southern part of the United States with her husband and children. You can find her latest inspirational book, She is Magic, on Amazon in both digital and paperback.

