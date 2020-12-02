Let’s Trash “Trash Talk”

“When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” — Paulo Coelho

Generally associated with sports and gamers, talking trash is the language used to psyche out an opponent. Even though it is an accepted part of these activities, the overreach has entered society’s everyday world.

Talking trash, badmouthing, putting someone down, and gossip all have subtle differences, yet there is one commonality; the energy put into the universe is negative. It serves no purpose to raise the vibrations of either party involved.

But why is it so prevalent?

To be disparaging to others has become an accepted tool for social climbers and those in power. An office manager may use negative remarks to motivate the sales force. Similarly, a coach may poke and prod the team to do better, by belittling the players. Surprisingly, it often has a positive effect. But the motivation is based on negativity and sometimes it is by sowing seeds of doubt to win an advantage over someone else.

So if it works, how can it be bad? Just because something may appear to have the results intended doesn’t mean they are good. A bully intends to make another feel bad while building themselves up; the end does not justify the means.

Thanks to the laws of karma, what we put into the universe will ultimately be returned to us. Essentially cause and effect are far-reaching, beyond the immediate outcome. Yet, we may forget this in the heart of a juicy gossip session.

Speaking ill to or about someone has become acceptable. Societal norms morphed while social decorum lapsed. We now find ourselves at the edge of a moral abyss. It is time to reevaluate the standards by which we communicate.

Growing up with the words, If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all, gave us a sense of accountability. Not only did we own what came out of our mouths, but our behavior as well.

Society’s moral compass needs realignment. Sportsmanship, civility, scruples, social protocols, etiquette, and common decency are all practices that need to be championed.

What we learn to tolerate will become so.

We can change the world, and it begins with ourselves. Raising the vibration of ourselves will, in turn, raise the vibration of our individual world. And when those individual worlds meet, they will exponentially grow to create a world that uplifts rather than tears down.

The satisfaction of making another feel less will be replaced with the gratification of watching someone excel and an understanding that when one succeeds, we all succeed.

So let’s trash the trash talk, and become the world we want to live in.