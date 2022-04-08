Contributor Log In
Let us Talk About Physician Burnout

Physicians are under immense pressure to provide quality care for their patients while also managing the demands of their practices. To meet these demands, physicians must manage their time and resources effectively. Time management is essential for physicians to provide quality care for their patients. They must be able to prioritize their patient’s needs and allocate their time appropriately. In addition, physicians must be efficient in their use of resources. They need to have a good understanding of the available resources and how to utilize them best. They also need to effectively communicate with their staff to ensure that everyone is on the same page.


However, despite best efforts, things do not always turn out as planned, and circumstances outside a physician’s control can increase stress. When this happens, it can lead to burnout. Physician burnout is a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion caused by long-term exposure to stressors in the work environment. It is characterized by feelings of cynicism, detachment, and a lack of personal accomplishment.


Burnout can negatively impact every aspect of a physician’s life, including personal health, relationships, and work performance. In severe cases, it can even lead to suicide.


Unfortunately, burnout is becoming increasingly common among physicians. A recent study found that nearly 60% of physicians reported at least one symptom of burnout. This is a cause for concern because burnout can have severe consequences for physicians and their patients.


Burnout can cause physicians to leave practices they once loved, leading to shortages in primary care physicians. It’s a significant decision to close one’s practice and essential for patient-physician relationships to have been fostered through the years. Closing a physician’s practice can be a complex and emotionally charged experience. Patients may suddenly find themselves without a trusted source of medical care, and they may grieve the loss of the doctor-patient relationship. Physicians may also feel a sense of loss as they say goodbye to patients who have been part of their practice for many years.


In addition, the closure of practice can bring up feelings of failure and inadequacy. However, it is essential to remember that the decision to close a practice is often made for financial or personal reasons beyond the physician’s control. It is necessary to approach the situation with understanding and compassion. Ultimately, the closing of a physician’s practice is a transition for both patients and doctors.


There are many reasons why physicians burn out. The most common cause is feelings of being overwhelmed by their workload. Studies have shown that physicians who feel constantly overloaded with patients are more likely to experience burnout. Other factors that contribute to burnout include:


– Lack of control over one’s work schedule
– Poor support from colleagues or administrators
– Feeling underappreciated
– Working in a chaotic environment
– Having a heavy patient load
– Lack of autonomy
– Feeling like you’re not making a difference

If you are a physician struggling with burnout, there are ways to get help. Some organizations offer support and resources for physicians dealing with burnout. These organizations can help you find the right tools and resources to manage your stress and prevent burnout.


It can also lead to poor patient outcomes. To combat this, it is essential for physicians to find ways to reduce stress and maintain a healthy work-life balance. One way to do this is to create a supportive environment at their practice. This could include setting realistic expectations for visits, providing adequate time for breaks, and having open communication with staff. Another way to reduce stress is to take inspiration from others who have successfully navigated these challenges. For example, when physicians see that it is possible to find work-life balance, they may be more likely to make changes in their own lives.

Dr. Tomi Mitchell, M.D | Leadership Coach| Mental Health & Wellness Coach at Dr. Tomi Mitchell Holistic Wellness Strategies

I am Dr. Tomi Mitchell, MD. I help executives and leaders eliminate burnout so that they can increase productivity in the workplace.  I provide wellness and mental health training for executive leaders, business owners, and purpose-driven leaders.  I am a speaker,  trainer, writer, and host of The Mental Health & Wellness Show podcast. 

