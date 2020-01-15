Let’s shift “HUH” to “AH.”

What’s really going on in this world? I’m finding more and more that people are a lot less polite and a lot more entitled? When did this happen? I feel as if I closed my eyes for a moment and things changed on a dime. Interestingly, in a world where you see more social media posts around gratitude, meditation, self-love, compassion, and a greater drive for emotional well-being, we seem to have interpreted all of this in a more self-absorbed manner. Why?

The truth is I’m baffled. Maybe it’s because social media has created an unleashed beast where the ‘get rich quick’ mentality is on the rise. Everything looks so much easier than one realizes. When, in actual fact, that ‘overnight success,’–well, you know how long it takes–years. And, yet, most people, unless they’ve been through it, have no idea.

I’ve been asked to speak at a number of events for ‘creatives and entrepreneurs’ where the most asked question is: How do I fast-track what I want to do? This means how do I go from 0-120mph to ramp up my business with as little effort as possible. My response is, Try it your way. Miss steps, create half-assed material, pitch what you think you’re offering ….” IF, that doesn’t work, then I’m suggesting that you Take a step back and then propel forward. Define what it is you want to achieve, and then walk it back from there. It’s called ‘reverse engineering,’ and, yet, that term is so overused that I didn’t want to be a lemming. There you go!

We all deserve to lead the best possible lives. Why there is so much struggle and inequality in this world is incredibly disheartening. The fact that a lot of people wake up every day and just try and make ends meet is no way to lead a life. What’s the alternative? — a different way of thinking for all of us, a way in which no one would feel alone, lonely, isolated, and left to their own understanding of their circumstances, as they currently are.

When you’re ‘in it,’ when you can’t see the forest for the trees, you have no idea what your options are. This is when you need the most help. You need to hear that you do, in fact, have options. That you do, in fact, have people around you that care. If I’m stating this, then there better be that community at the other end of that lifeline. Is there? I’m asking you.

Do you feel that everyone deserves a fulfilling life free from hardship and struggle? If so, are you willing to be the one that leads with a smile and demonstrates that you care. I’m not talking about a handout; I’m talking about a hand up, a chance for someone to know that if he or she needed support, you’d bring your positivity, your inspiring self, and your kindness. You see, it takes each and every single one of us to do this. What is required is for us to pause when we find ourselves too much into ourselves to worry about anyone else. What we need to consider is that no one stands alone when he or she seeks for what is needed and wanted. Everyone has someone to help get them there.

Wouldn’t it be great if you could do that for someone else? What it really takes is acknowledging others, their circumstances, and the shoes they walk in. It’s not easy. We’re so busy trying to get ahead of the curve ball ourselves, let alone having time to try and guide others. But, the biggest reward in life is to help others.

Let’s shift “HUH” to “AH.”