Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Let It Go…one of the most difficult action for leaders

It may sound counterintuitive, but sometimes the best thing to do is to let it pass; wait for the tide to pass. It’s the best solution when things are beyond anyone’s control and it’s simply a matter of time and perseverance. Having this mindset helps in getting through blocks which are caused by things beyond […]

By

It may sound counterintuitive, but sometimes the best thing to do is to let it pass; wait for the tide to pass. It’s the best solution when things are beyond anyone’s control and it’s simply a matter of time and perseverance. Having this mindset helps in getting through blocks which are caused by things beyond our control like macro-economic situations, disruption, mergers and acquisitions. As leaders we are biased towards action, our first reaction is to act but taking actions which are not thought through can hurt our career. 

One of the first things people do is to think of quitting when they are not happy with their supervisors. But that may not be the perfect solution; they should not give up on their dream job so easily. What would they do if they get a difficult boss again? Similarly, if you are in a role that’s not very fulfilling, but you know you have to stay in it for personal reasons, you could be miserable about it, complain about it or let that time pass patiently.

As humans and more as leaders we are always trying to be in charge. We think we have the ability to control anything and everything that comes our way and we believe we have the capabilities to handle it perfectly. But that’s not true; there are many things in life that are out of our hands. Sometimes not doing anything is harder than taking action especially for leaders who are used to taking action. This requires patience, persistence and perseverance to believe that not doing anything now will help us build something solid later. 

In her book Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance[i] Angela Duckworth, wrote about two components that make us Gritty – Passion and Perseverance. As Duckworth defined it, “Grit is passion and sustained persistence applied toward long-term achievement, with no particular concern for rewards or recognition along the way. It combines resilience, ambition, and self-control in the pursuit of goals that take months, years, or even decades.” 

I loved this book and it resonated well with me, particularly the part where she compared the focus on passion versus perseverance. In general, people are more focussed on their passion, but we don’t spend enough time building and practicing persistence, perseverance and patience to live through that passion. I think there is a lot of unlearning and learning for leaders here, as traditional leadership has been all about being aggressive and taking action whereas sometimes what’s required is just the opposite!

For cricket lovers, here is an interesting analogy. When a batsman is out of form he tries to block the ball, he tries to get it on his bat or his body, instead of hitting big shots. He spends time on the pitch till he starts to get back in the groove. At times we need to do exactly that till we get back in our zone.

When things are not in your control and you can’t do anything to influence the situation, the best thing to do is to wait for it to autocorrect or let it pass!

So time for us to unlearn, learn and relearn! 

A seasoned leader said that she always asks herself two questions before taking any action. These could be good questions to ask ourselves also;

  • Does this opportunity help me to grow?
  • What value can I add in this situation?

Ritu G. Mehrish, Executive Leadership Coach, Global Speaker and Author at Un:Block

http://bit.ly/RituGMehrish

Ritu Gupta Mehrish is a woman on a mission to humanize leadership. Dedicated to helping leaders openly talk about the challenges, dilemmas and blocks they go through in their leadership journey, Ritu's passion is to highlight the 'human side' in leadership. She believes leaders don’t have to be Superman or Wonder Woman, they don’t have to try to be perfect all the time. Ritu shines the spotlight on the journey of the leaders who are behind building successful CEOs and the organizations – leaders behind the leaders! Her book Leader’s Block (yes, like writers’ block) addresses this and much more.

Ritu is an Executive Coach and Speaker, with 20 years of corporate experience working in companies such as P&G, GE Capital and GE spin-off Genpact. In her most recent role, Ritu ran a multimillion-dollar P&L with 1000 people across eight countries and 5 continents. Throughout her extensive career, Ritu has had the opportunity to work, coach and converse with leaders across the globe from diverse industries. Her business and leadership experience has enabled her to bring in a pragmatic approach to leadership development. Her client list highlights the level of expertise she brings to the leadership topic; Google, PayPal, Swiss Re, JP Morgan, Applied Materials, Intel, Knight Frank, Johnson & Johnson, AIA, Medtronic, IKEA, Deloitte, Wharton Executive Education.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How a Simple Mindset Shift Can Turn You Into a Better Leader

by Fab Giovanetti
Community//

Worried About Coronavirus? Here’s How Physical, Mental, Emotional and Spiritual Strength Can Help

by Melissa Dawn
Well-Being//

Get to Know the Five Stages of Stress

by Nicolas Cole

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.