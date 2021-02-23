Lessons on Building Positive Company Culture and Employee Recognition

Company culture is important to consider for future business leaders. From small tech startups to enterprise companies, company culture means more than free lunches and discounted gym memberships.

An effective company culture needs to be a mantra that is tethered to a business’ mission and vision. Why is this important for business leaders? Engaged and happy employees lead to greater retention, increased productivity, and increased revenue.

Any true business leader makes corporate culture a top priority. However, an often-overlooked aspect of a positive company culture is employee recognition.

It is all about empowering employees to give their best and take ownership in tasks, projects, and the company as a whole. Valuing employees is the first step to instilling strong company culture.

Employee recognition does not need to be a challenging endeavor either. For instance, you can find recognition plaques, trophies, and awards through edco awards. This makes setting up a sustainable recognition program far easier than sourcing items on your own.

It is no secret that the most critical factor for efficiency and productivity in the workplace is employee recognition. This is why business leaders need to emphasize these factors. Let’s take a deeper look.

Why Does Employee Recognition Matter?

Employee recognition in the workplace is absolutely important. Recognition is what we all seek, whether it is at work, or in our personal lives. It is indeed human nature to seek positive recognition in some way.

In the workplace, recognition can impact company culture in a very positive way. Did you know that 82 percent of employees surveyed agreed that they were happier at work when recognized?

This is a company culture hallmark that future business leaders need to wrap their heads around before becoming a business owner, manager, and/or team supervisor.

Need more convincing? One study that analyzed performance based on employee recognition found that 37 percent of employees would gladly increase productivity levels if leadership recognized them more often.

That is a pretty clear link when it comes to employee recognition and greater work ethic. In fact, employee recognition was found to be a stronger motivator than larger salaries and promotions, according to the study.

But how can you make recognition part of company culture as a future business leader? We compiled a few tips to make employee recognition a must-do, as well as simplified.

How Future Business Leaders Can Streamline Employee Recognition

Employee recognition awards and custom items that show recognition in the workplace are indeed great jump off points. Giving appreciation in a unique way when appreciation is due can go a long way in shaping company culture. Here are some tips:

Aim to recognize specific employee accomplishments. Employees that are recognized for specific employee accomplishments can definitely boost the value and meaning of the recognition. For instance, a major project that was successful can be recognized, giving all employees involved an award. This directly correlates achievement with rewards.

Do not wait to recognize employees for their achievements. In many ways, employee recognition is time based. In order to develop a powerfully positive company culture leaders need to give recognition as soon as possible. This allows for the greatest impact for those recognized, and the company as a whole. Be fast to act when it comes to recognizing employees’ achievements to get the full culture benefits.

Small recognition awards for employees can be more impactful. Appreciating employees via recognition and awards does not need to be a grand occasion. In fact, small daily awards can go much further in solidifying strong company culture when it comes to recognizing those that continually do their best. This could be appreciation cards, Slack shoutouts, and social media recognition. Never count out the positive impact those small daily awards have.

There is no one-size-fits-all employee recognition. It is important to know as a future business leader that there is no one form of employee recognition. In fact, the more forms of appreciation your company has in place for employee achievements, the better. For example, cash rewards are great, but having a few meaningful ways to show appreciation may be far better when creating an awesome company culture.

How Will You Build Company Culture as A Future Business Leader?

Building a powerful company culture is essential to creating a productive and efficient business. Future business leaders need to ensure positive company culture. This can be achieved through meaningful employee recognition. What are your plans for the future workforce?