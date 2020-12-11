Lesson Of Past – Business Destination 2020

EXPERIENCED DESTINATION

History is the written records of all that has gone; thousands of years, in the case other. History brings awareness of how lived and solved their problems. It enables us sacrifices they had to make so that we may enjoy our lives today, and brings to light some of the mistakes they made.

Learning from the other mistake and not committing our own mistake. We also know how to live with the consequences of the actions of our forefathers. For example, Singaporeans are mainly descendants of immigrants. It would be good for them to know why their ancestors migrated and how this affects our lives today and would affect them in the future.

AWARE OF NOT MAKING THE SAME MISTAKE

Pasts are ready to give the experience if you aspect to learn. If young people were to be passionate about the history of their countries, chances are they will love their country more.

“Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it “.This could e a good lesson fon all of us – young and old – to learn, and always keep I mind.

FINAL THOUGHT

The final thought of the learnings from the past is just simple in the matter that don’t wait to learn to try to learn it from your own past. Take less from your from other. As personally, I read reviews an then make the purchasing decision.

UNDERSTANDING WITH HELP OF EXAMPLE

