Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Less is Truly More

Introduction No doubt you have heard the expression that less is more and how true it is. Well, I’m here to tell you – not only is it true – but it’s TRUE! And not only in both work and sport, but in all things. My wife and I took this to the extreme when […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Introduction

No doubt you have heard the expression that less is more and how true it is. Well, I’m here to tell you – not only is it true – but it’s TRUE! And not only in both work and sport, but in all things. My wife and I took this to the extreme when we lived in a tiny house – 240sq ft – for three years. Our biggest take away was, even after you sell or give away all the ‘stupid stuff’, you still have more than you want. Taking that further, you have more than you need.

I have always been very minimalist and, especially as a mountain athlete, looked at most things with a practical eye. If it doesn’t serve a purpose I’m not going to carry it, and if it doesn’t help me get in, or back out of, the mountains, I’m probably not going to buy it – except for gear of course…

I found all my philosophy and masculine bullshit went away whenever you put me in an outdoor shop or fitness store. Watch out, I’m coming home with a car load of ‘stuff I need’! Luckily, through my bodyweight and kettlebell training the past 7+ years, I have relearned the valuable ‘less is more’ lesson by increasing my skill set, rather than my footprint, mastered what I have, rather than be distracted by the new and shiny, and gone an inch wide and a mile deep, rather than the other way around.

Perspective

When I first began training with kettlebells, I excitedly signed up for a three day instructor course and was agog at the new things I would learn – and the new gear I would buy. At the event, I trained with a Master Level Instructor and told him my limitation of ‘only’ having five kettlebells and how I needed to buy X, Y, and Z in order to make gains. Shaking his head, he told me how he had successfully trained for his Instructor Certification using a mere three kettlebells and that, really, what I needed to increase was my skill set.

Disbelief quickly gave way to acceptance as he showed me how to use what I had in new ways to improve and do more with less. His exact words were: “Don’t buy anything. You don’t need it… Except a pull-up bar. You need a pull-up bar.” After wrestling with that for a few years, I have found, the more I do a deep dive into my Instructor’s Manual, and the more research I do, the more I am reminded of how mastery of what you have is more important than amassing new distractions.

While this is important in sports, training, and recreation, the same goes for your life. When you’re working full time, especially with a spouse and/or kids, there is a lot of pull on your time. Minimizing distractions and time sucks will enable you to focus on less things and, perhaps, enable you to have both a higher output in your sport/hobby, but also, the things you mindfully choose to do.

How often have you seen someone playing guitar only to wonder where yours went off to? Perhaps you watched a scene on television, or in a movie, of a family sharing a meal around the table – no screens in sight – or playing a game and wonder ‘Why don’t we do that?’ You can. But without choosing to focus on the things that fuel you, your life, your spirit, and your day, you may find the more you amass, the less time, energy, and focus you have. 

My Lesson Learned

Regardless of whether you’re a hiker on the Appalachian Trail for 3-6 months and only have your pack, a climber traveling the country in your station wagon (or van) for the summer, or a skier renting a room (or garage) for the season while the snows in – you don’t have room for a lot as your sport, and it’s gear, takes priority. As such, you think long and hard about every single thing you take with you. But where’s this attention to detail, where’s this awareness, where’s this thoughtful minimalism when you’re not adventuring?

Perhaps you’re not a mountain athlete, but you travel often, live out of a suitcase, or are on the road. Well, a minimalist mindset may work for you too. I have learned, both in training and in life, that with little to no equipment, and mindful decisions, I can reap the benefits of maximum output. And, while this can be increases in mobility, strength, conditioning, and flexibility, it can just as likely be measured in increased energy, focus, relaxation, and output.

Want to learn more? My new books are actually DIY courses, which include both an ebook and video lesson:
Find Your Coach teaches how to find an expert and move forward faster with expert help
Think Better will help you improve focus, decrease fear, and gain forward momentum
Move Better by learning minimalistic, functional, real-world fitness solutions

If you would like to learn more, please go to my website.

    Avatar

    Shane Borza, Climber | Creator | Coach at Shane Borza Coaching LLC

    Shane Borza is an ICF certified coach who specializes in helping his clients create breakthroughs and experience their Ultimate Performance. As an expert in Mind-Body Fitness, he helps people who ‘know what to do’ -but aren’t doing it- to make lasting change and live Ultimately!

     

    A lifelong mountain athlete and creator, he has travelled the world learning how to be the best climber, filmmaker, writer, husband, and person possible.

     

    Through foreign expeditions, long term film and writing projects, working at startups and corporations, teaching at Universities and Colleges, and training Police in the Military, he learned how to combine the best aspects of Mind, Body & Life so you can have your Ultimate Performance.

     

    Shane offers a variety of services, depending on the dynamic or client needs and is available for Coaching, Mentoring, and Consulting. He offers both group and one-to-one services as well as various DIY classes.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Saahil Mehta - Decluttering Coach - Stories from Summits
    Community//

    Stories from Summits: 7 life lessons that helped me to BREAKFREE

    by Saahil Mehta Official
    Photo by Hutomo Abrianto on Unsplash
    Community//

    The Clutter You Own Ends Up Owning You

    by Basma Fawzy
    Community//

    The Biggest Mistakes I Made as a New Entrepreneur (And How I Fixed Them)

    by Michelle Martin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.