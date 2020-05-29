Leslie Hale: “Everyone is fighting some sort of battle; If we knew of their battles we would likely feel far differently toward them, and they might feel differently toward us”

I would start a movement of compassion and kindness for everyone. Everyone is fighting some sort of battle. If we knew of their battles we would likely feel far differently toward them, and they might feel differently toward us.

As a part of my series about strong female leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Leslie Hale, astrologer at Keen.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started out as a journalist. But, I liked to put the pieces together and in a strange way astrology is the same thing. I became interested in the metaphysical world as a very young person. By the early 1980’s I became involved with the ‘New Age Movement’ which really wasn’t new. Around this time I met the person who taught me astrology and I studied for the next 20 years. In the late 90’s I met some men in the oil business through a friend who began to rely on the charts I read for them and my business was born. I started on Keen in 2001, but still never dreamed I would really be a reader. The calls took off and I never looked back!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your role working with Keen.com?

Every day holds an interesting story with the people who call. I told one client to go to medical school and then she disappeared for a while. About a year later she called from medical school and today she is a successful doctor. I have talked to people all over the world and learned a great deal about many different cultures and their ways of life and how different they are to Western cultures. I have (on the phone) traveled the interstates with female truck drivers, attended weddings and births, traveled through the outback (when the phone worked) and many other places. Everyone has an interesting story to tell and everyone has their own mission.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I read the wrong chart for the wrong person. I learned to repeat the birthdate more than once!

What do you think makes Keen.com special? Can you share a story?

The people and diversity makes Keen.com. Those behind the scenes who keep the site running and the readers who are on the ‘front line.’ Keen.com has a diversity of readers from all walks of life. Some rescue animals live in cabins in the woods, big cities, small towns, other countries, they run the gamut. They are married, single, divorced, widowed, and looking for love, gay, hetrosexual, black, white, Asian, Indian and many other cultures. In other words, the people who make up Keen, are just like all of us with one exception or common thread. All have traveled their own unique road to learn their craft and hone their abilities as a psychic, medium or astrologer. At some juncture they all veered off into unknown territory to become the reader they are today.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working on a book about the astrology of famous people: Presidents, leaders, entertainers. It goes into their struggles, and the astrology of their personalities that helped them overcome their obstacles and achieve greatness.

What advice would you give to other female thought-leaders or experts to help their team to thrive?

First of all, be yourself and be true to yourself. By building on your best assets and traits you become a much more interesting and successful person than you would be trying to imitate someone else.

What advice would you give to other female entrepreneurs about the best way to manage their business, no matter what the size?

Always stay on top of your game to the best of your ability. Set goals and work steadily toward them even when obstacles surface, which they will. Don’t take negative feedback seriously. Learn from it if there is something to learn, and then let it go. Don’t take no for an answer.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was a young journalist starting out in life, I encountered a small town mayor that I saw frequently. He had held office for 20–30 years. One day out of the blue he said to me, “Always remember if something is worth doing, it is worth doing right.” Somehow this has always stuck with me. And of course, there was the person who originally taught me astrology some 30 years ago. I would have never had the understanding I do today without her help, and explanations.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I use my success to help others answer questions in their own lives and I care for the people I talk to. I do think this has helped bring goodness, even if in a very small way.

What are your “3 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Know what you are talking about, whether it is your product or service. I learned years ago that weak explanations or presentations will not hold up. If you don’t understand it fully, don’t talk about it. Do not be afraid to push an idea you believe in. Many people I knew or know today never believed I could have a successful business as an astrologer. The naysayers can chip away at your self confidence. You may succeed or may not, but the fact that you had the courage to believe in it and give it a try is worth a lot on its own. Be certain of your idea within yourself and then don’t let others sway your confidence. I wrote many blogs and articles, some of which might be controversial but I don’t publish anything I don’t feel certain about. There will always be naysayers who want to see you fail for entertainment value if nothing else. Be aware of their motives, as well as your own.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement of compassion and kindness for everyone. Everyone is fighting some sort of battle. If we knew of their battles we would likely feel far differently toward them, and they might feel differently toward us.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

If you are going to do something, do it right. I have found this lesson works best on all occasions, for all things.

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them

🙂 Bill Gates — I would love to have lunch with him, and talk about his many humanitarian causes. Oprah Winfrey — she started out with little, and is now a global success. She also lived and worked in Nashville, TN, as I did. I would like to ask her the greatest secret of her success. President Jimmy Carter. I would like to know what he has learned about the world since he left office. Sarah Fergurson, Duchess of York. I would love to meet her and ask her what she does to remain optimistic when the chips have been down, and how her career writing childrens’ books is going.

How can our readers connect with you?

