Learning to Reconnect with the Great Outdoors this Summer for Mental Health Boost as Big Cities Reopen

According to a recent study: 67% of all workers believe burnout has worsened during the pandemic, with 53% saying they are working longer hours, making it harder to unplug. As travelers gear up to hit the road for the summer season, there are a variety of findings that show that outdoor activities and time away from the phone can boost mood and increase mental health after being cooped up for over a year. While big cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and New York are beginning to open their doors to locals and tourists again, it’s important to take a time out, even within the hustle and bustle lifestyle to turn off the mind and relax. Below are some suggestions to stay healthy mentally as life begins to get back to normal:

-Driving is known to be soothing, and even better when you have a scenic landscape and no phone in your hand. Just tune in to some music on a long, deserted stretch of land and soak up views to Grand Canyon West, with unique experiences to take in one of the seven natural wonders of the world. Located on the Hualapai Native American Reservation and owned and operated by the Hualapai Tribe, the Grand Canyon Skywalk extends 70 feet out over the rim of the Grand Canyon, to take in a breathtaking view 4,000 feet to the floor, located just a two-hour drive from Las Vegas. Acknowledging the stresses of today’s workforce and understanding that everyone is

desperately longing for a fun escape, Work from Home day is June 24th, so GMC is hijacking this day and announcing #WorkFromAnywhere Week, encouraging burned-out WFHers to get outdoors, away from their home office, and work from anywhere – from a scenic location, to their local park, or even their driveway, with free onboard WiFi through July 4th weekend.

-Surfing is a staple sport in San Diego, and the beautiful palm trees and soft sand make it easy to leave your phone behind at the Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay, which is a home a way from home. Luxury RV and cottage camping boast 17-acres of beautiful, landscaped grounds, with swimming pools, spas, a clubhouse, restaurant, picnic, and pet-friendly areas set them apart, allowing anyone to slip to and from the beach, especially since it’s located on a natural reserve with wildlife at every turn.

-Focusing on What Matters: “Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet” initiatives are important and MGM Resorts, creating a more sustainable future with Stay Well Rooms, minimizing the impact that travel has on the body; for better rest, fresher air, personalized lighting, a nutritious menu and more. Another important factor wherever you stay is the visuals. The purposeful design of AC Hotel New York Times Square features a collection of artwork by a mix of local and well-known artists. Ranging from sculptures to abstract painting, these expressive pieces are visible in shared spaces to inspire guests during their stay – one could almost call it a private art gallery.

-Eating Healthy and Nutritious Meals on-the-go in Central Park- Criollas serves authentic, handcrafted Argentinian empanadas with vegan dough – baked, not fried, from scratch everyday with locally sourced, organic ingredients using traditional South American methods, with both vegan and vegetarian options, located in New York City’s Columbus Circle within the Turnstyle Underground Market. If you are not in the mood for on-the-go but still in Central Park, Tavern on the Green captures the spirit of New York City with a completely redesigned space and menu that harkens back to the original landmark featuring warm, celebratory dining spaces, seasonal American fare, classic cocktails, and a robust wine list. Eataly Downtown partnered with the Color Factory to create La Pizza & La Pasta A Colori, an immersive sensory experience that blends art and food, focused around the rich colors and tastes of Italian cuisine, featuring a menu designed around colors found in Eataly’s high-quality ingredients, and educates diners on how seasonality, aging, sourcing and production impacts the appealing appearance of food and drink.

-Rooftop views to help you wind down- Enjoy panoramic city views, inventive cocktails and an approachable atmosphere, 31 stories in the sky on the rooftop of Arlo NoMad with stunning Manhattan city views day or night, and the infamous “sky walk” glass floor installation. Along with breathtaking views of the Empire State Building and New York City skyline, with other locations: Arlo SoHo and the just-opened Arlo Midtown. Monarch, an expansive rooftop perched 18 floors above midtown Manhattan, is offering a full menu of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, along with a menu of light bites, boasting more than 5,000 square feet of open air rooftop space. It’s a great place to get some fresh air and enjoy the sites of the city, including a spectacular view of the adjacent Empire State Building. Dream Hotel Group’s road to post-pandemic recovery is PHD Terrace at Dream Midtown which just unveiled its 3rd summer installation Sunflower Dreams, transformed into a vibrant dreamland of lush greenery, yellow and coral tones and an ascending series of floral installations made with thousands of sunflowers.